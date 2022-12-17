I’ve never been one to boast. It’s hard when you have nothing to boast about. But one area where I’m excellent is my knowledge of Santa Claus.
I’ve carried out extensive, and, if you’ll allow me to say so, impressive research on the great man.
Almost all of the exhaustive investigation was conducted over a three-or-four-year period – between the ages of, say, 4 and 7. My exclusive source was my mother.
I was an enthusiastic believer in Santa. I just wanted to make sure nothing about him conflicted with reality as I understood it.
Here are some of the questions I remember peppering my mother with, along with some of the answers she assured me were legitimate:
“Does Santa actually land on every roof in the world?”
Yes. The reindeer are very adept at takeoffs and landings.
“What if the roof is pointed?”
They also have great balance.
“What happens if you don’t have a fireplace?”
He comes in the front door. We leave it open.
“What if somebody forgets to leave the door unlocked? Do the kids go without presents that year? They must get really mad at their parents.”
Santa has a magic key that will open every door.
“How does he get from the roof down to the front door?”
He climbs down. He’s very agile.
“What if the house is 10 stories high?”
If it’s too high to climb down, one of the reindeer – Prancer, if I remember right – is trained to pick him up and land him gently on the front porch. He then delivers Santa back up to the sleigh when done.
“What about a big apartment house? How can he carry a bag big enough to hold toys for everybody who lives in there? My teacher said apartment houses in big cities, like New York, can have hundreds of kids living in them.”
Oh, Santa’s a very strong man. He just whooshes his bag through the front door and goes apartment to apartment.
“Who’s tougher, Santa or Jesus?”
Oh, neither one would ever get into a fight. They’re very nice people.
“Do the reindeer get real tired flying over the ocean? If it takes a jet five or six hours to fly across the ocean, and the reindeer fly that fast, that cuts into the time for leaving off presents.”
The reindeer are a special breed that can fly especially fast. And they wear blinkers, which you don’t see in most pictures.
“If everybody leaves cookies and milk, and Santa eats it all, doesn’t he get kind of full by the time he’s done?”
Yes, but he makes sure to eat nothing for two weeks leading up to Christmas Eve, so he has plenty of room.
“What if somebody has a mean dog? Does Santa ever get bit?”
No dog would ever bite Santa. Even the meanest dogs have some rules they abide by.
“Doesn’t Santa get awful hot when he goes from the North Pole to Florida?”
He wears a red-and-white bathing suit under his outfit so he can keep cool.
“Do the reindeer get hungry doing all that flying and pulling that big sleigh?”
Santa feeds them some cookies and milk every time they hit a new city.
“How can he squeeze enough toys for every kid in the world into that sleigh?”
Not everybody knows this, but he has depots established around the world with elves assigned to them, just in case.
“What about kids in the hospital? Can they get anything?”
Same rules apply: Have they been naughty or nice?
“What happens if your house burns down on Christmas Eve? Are the kids out of luck?”
Santa hires people from what are called insurance companies to take care of that.
“How can Santa see to read the tags on the presents when it’s dark out?”
You’ve seen pictures of him with those funny-looking glasses? They’re magic.
The latest estimate is that there are 2.3 billion houses in the world. Santa has a rough night Christmas Eve, no doubt about that. But that’s a walk in the park compared with what my mother was up against.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, which has continued monthly since his retirement.
