In the late spring of the year when I was in 8th grade, I was elected president of the Student Council of my junior high for the next year, so that, when I would be in 9th grade, I would run assemblies of the school’s four grades and do fun things like that.
Some of the teachers, or principals, or somebody – adults at the school, anyway – took us newly elected officers to a luncheon at a restaurant as a celebration, I guess, although at that tender age I didn’t regard a formal luncheon as a very joyous celebration, any more than running an assembly would be.
Anyway, when we walked into the restaurant and took our seats – I at the head of the table – the waitress approached me with a pad and pencil and solicited my order with these words:
“And what can I get for the handsome young man with the beautiful big brown eyes?”
That was the last time I would ever hear a compliment about my brown eyes. (Except once, a few years later, I faintly overheard my teacher talking with a colleague about outstanding pupils, and my name came up, which I took to mean she held my eyes in high regard.)
For the entire rest of my life, which has gone on for quite some time, I have never heard anybody offer so much as a syllable of praise for my or anybody else’s brown eyes.
In the meantime, I’ve probably sat through thousands of drooling, rhapsodizing plaudits for somebody who had the blind luck to have been born with blue eyes.
Where’s the justice?
As I was conceived and sat there in my mother’s womb awaiting my exit, I wasn’t invited to fill out any forms specifying what color my beautiful big eyes would be. I didn’t get to check off “blue” to guarantee extra sparkle as I blinked my way through life.
If any girls with particular allure were to provoke a wink from me in 8th grade or beyond, it was going to have to be with a plain old brown eye. Maybe she’d even hope that, once covered up by an eyelid, that undistinguished little organ would never again be exposed to public scrutiny.
So what’s the big deal about blue eyes? Who says blue is any prettier than brown?
As it turns out, it seems to be a numerical issue. The overwhelming majority of us humans have brown eyes, which compounds the boredom.
According to the World Atlas, 70 to 79 percent of the world’s population has brown eyes; 8 to 10 percent have blue, 5 percent each have hazel and amber, 3 percent gray, 2 percent green and less than 1 percent red-violet (don’t ask me!). And fewer than 1 percent have one of each (brown and blue, that is.) That’s called heterochromia. (And don’t ask me how a mapmaker can take credit for these stats, but there you have it.)
One of my very favorite comedians of all time was Jack Benny, who began a legendary career in the early 20th Century by brilliantly creating a character for himself whom people could make fun of for the rest of his life.
Some of those most lovable characteristics were that he was cheap, he was self-centered, he was eternally 39 years old, he was a poor-to-middling violin player, and he had blue eyes.
As for the eyes, that alluring color would come up during conversations from time to time on his weekly radio program, and he would always have an exotic way to describe them. My favorite was, when a woman once noted, “You have blue eyes, haven’t you?” he replied, “Bluer than the thumb of a near-sighted carpenter.”
And speaking of the 20th Century, one of the fabled beauties of that era, Elizabeth Taylor, was famous for supposedly having exceptionally gorgeous blue eyes to augment the rest of her enthralling face. Most of her starstruck oglers thought they were smitten by stunning blue eyes.
In truth, though, according to biographical sources, those captivating eyes were not beautiful blue at all, but pulsifying purple.
So there! Nyah nyah nyah nyah nyah nyah.
I don’t mean to sound resentful toward that 8 to 10 percent of humans with enviable eyes.
Nobody seems to have done a study on whether one color sees better than the other, only that the advantage lies in looking into them, not out of them.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, which has continued monthly since his retirement..
