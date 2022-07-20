My wife has had at least one Siamese cat all her adult life. I don’t know what it is specifically about this brand that attracts her so – the blue eyes, the light body and dark ears and tail, the loud “MEOW.” ( Every time my wife has gotten a cat, I’ve thought, wouldn’t it be great if, in place of that grating meow, I could teach it to form words, take it to Las Vegas and make millions?)
Anyway, her last one died last year, and it took her a while to get over it. Or did she?
I’d been suspecting that she’d been courting a yen for a new Siamese cat lately. I don’t know why, exactly. She’d been craving coconut milk and several times mentioned how good “The King and I” was. A sensitive guy like me has a knack for picking up on these kinds of things.
She’s a big supporter of the SPCA and what Elmore does to find homes for stray cats around here, but there was no substitute, in her mind, for reintroducing a Siamese into our family.
So, after substantial research, she found a breeder downstate who happened to have a new litter.
We drove down a couple of weeks ago and adopted the last one. My wife named her Lola.
Lola is about the size of a baby chipmunk. The trouble with a tiny kitten is that, when you want to pet it, you put your hand on its head and start to stroke its back, and long before you’re done, you’ve run out of cat.
Lola’s so little that she doesn’t meow, she squeaks. Not that a meow is the most soothing sound Mother Nature ever contrived, but a squeak conjures pets less appealing than a cat.
She’s a clean little thing, though. She licks herself interminably, presumably her version of a bath.
It’s funny about cats and humans: If, when I was a baby, my mother and father had tried to coax me to lick myself clean, I’d have told them to go jump in the lake. and if Lola’s parents had dumped her into a tub full of water, she would have had a kitten of her own.
But, if Lola can’t think of anything better to do, such as eat or squeak, she’ll lick herself for hours, as if it’s more fun than batting a bow around the living room floor.
We may have seen the last of her for a while. She has stopped walking. She streaks. She’s so fast that we never see her. We hear footsteps that sound like a drum roll, but we never see anything. We can spend an entire evening in the same room with her and never actually see her. We feel the breeze, but we don’t see her.
When she goes up or down a set of stairs, we’re not sure her feet ever hit anything but landings. Sometimes, we can hear a pop. That’s when she’s breaking the sound barrier.
My wife has always had a special taste for a cat with a slim body, a reserved temperament and a face you don’t want to take your eyes off. (I don’t know whether that rings a bell with anybody, but I’ve always wondered if that’s why she could never get enough of me. Don’t tell her I said so, though, or she might drop me off at Elmore tomorrow.)
Lola’s not only about the size of a chipmunk, but she’s just about as brave. For the 4th of July, we had my wife’s extensive family over for a picnic and had to lock Lola into one room so she wouldn’t escape in case she didn’t take to all those visitors, who, of course, wanted to see and pet her.
The first group went in, and that was the last anybody saw of Lola for several hours. The broad suspicion was she’d seized a chance to sneak out the door as the people rotated in and out. For the next hour or two, everybody in the house was tearing the place apart looking for this squeaker who wouldn’t squeak.
It turns out, though, that she had snuck, all right, but not out the door. She’d snuck behind some books crammed onto a shelf and figured she’d wait it out there. What a sneak! My wife finally tracked her down after noticing some disheveled books.
So, so far, she squeaks, streaks, sneaks and peeks. Now if only she’d learn to speak.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
