Swearing. It's often just a product of a weak vocabulary. You can't think of a way to express a thought that’s catchy or imaginative, so you swear.
It's the everyman version of some journalists' satisfaction with using the same trite phrases to describe a situation or an event.
For example, when a business opens or closes, we all know what that means, right? It means the business is beginning or ending its attempt to offer a product or service to the public.
But, if you watch newscasts or, I'm sorry to say, read most newspapers, they'll invariably describe the action as businesses opening or closing their doors. Apparently, the doors must be opened or closed to complete the transaction.
Windows may remain open or closed without mention. Drapes or blinds may be in place, or not. But the doors hold the keys. They will be the things that open or close to indicate the business's intentions.
I think back to Montgormery Ward, the huge retailer, and I can only imagine how many doors it had to close when it went bankrupt.
One day last spring, I was told on the newscast that the local beach was getting ready to open its doors, which must have made some people wonder whether they would be dog paddling in a lake or an indoor pool.
Here’s another one I hate to hear on the news: “Everything from … to …” On NBC News one night, none other than Lester Holt said prices had risen on everything from gasoline to groceries.
What he meant, of course, was that prices had risen on lots of things, including gasoline and groceries. Gasoline to groceries? What’s in between? What does that include? Socks? Suspenders?
Using those kinds of cliches is kind of like swearing. People who swear all the time aren't trying their hardest to figure out a new, creative, accurate, maybe clever or amusing way to express themselves, instead falling back on an old reliable.
Don't misunderstand me: I'm not offended by swearing. Anybody who has lived in an Army barracks or a college dorm couldn't be. It's just that it's a totally uncreative way to describe what's going on in that brain up there. You may add some emotion to a sentence, but no meaning. Like ”everything from gas to groceries.”
I don't think I ever fully got the hang of swearing, to be honest. I've often wondered how swear words became swear words in the first place. That is, why were they stamped taboo?
Maybe you could argue that, originally, swear words were responsible for the invention of some brand new, acceptable ones. Damn and hell likely led to darn and heck, which have proven useful over the millenia.
How did hell and damn even get to be swear words? And are they still? There was a time, not that long ago, that I couldn't even have written those words and had them printed in the newspaper.
Helluva is now almost its own piece of grammar. There were eight parts of speech in English until helluva gained popularity. Now, it's noun, pronoun, verb, adverb, adjective, preposition, conjunction, interjection and helluva.
Helluva is used by people who can't think of a more helpful description. You could say something is glamorous, complex, despicable, unique or many other adjectives to paint that picture. “It's an exotic setting,” or it's a helluva setting. Helluva doesn't communicate any meaning, but it's an easy way out.
There is one person whose name is not allowed in polite company, unless you’re in a Christian church. I won’t take a chance of offending anybody by using his name in a newspaper, although we all use the first syllable without penalty. Jeez, even I use that. The nickname is allowed, I guess.
Why are some body parts swearing but the rest aren't? Or functions. Some are; most aren't. Isn't it all just biology?
News agencies are getting frazzled by all the swearing that goes on all the time. On network television, most of that swearing has to be bleeped out.
Newspapers and magazines generally opt for the first letter followed by hyphens or stars. That puts an extraordinary responsibility on the writer and printer, who have to count very precisely after the first letter.
Imagine reading a letter followed by the wrong number of hyphens. Readers would be scratching their heads for hours trying to figure out what the obscene guy said.
Some people think we should use all the words all the time, so they'd become so common, in every context, that nobody would think anything of it anymore. Maybe people are right in positing that using so-called forbidden words in everyday conversation would eventually make them unnoticed and therefore acceptable to everybody.
But I wouldn't swear to it.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
