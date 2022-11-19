Did you ever watch a squirrel cross the street? The worst street-crossers I’ve ever seen. They don’t seem to know where exactly they want to go and have no timetable for getting there.
If you watch a squirrel venture off a curb, he takes a few hops and then stops as if he can’t remember where he’s going. He looks around, and then all of a sudden he remembers, so he takes a few more skips, sometimes in the same direction.
He finally gets toward the middle of the street, and you think he’s halfway there, but he looks around in both directions and the fog sets in again, and he can’t figure out which is the side he came from and which is where he was headed..
Sometimes, he jumps around in one direction and then turns around and jumps right back.
Unbelievable! Did he forget something? Does he have to have it this minute? Could he pick it up later?
He looks like a guy walking down the street and getting distracted. “Did I remember my wallet?” “Did I lock the door?” “Did I leave the milk out on the counter?”
More likely, being a squirrel, it would be something like, ”Where was I going again?” “Would I be better off over there?” “Is that that female squirrel I met the other day?” (Technically, female squirrels are called sgirls.)
Meanwhile, traffic is backed up in both directions. If the drivers at the front run low on patience, the squirrel is going to be sorry he couldn’t make up his mind sooner.
With any luck, he eventually winds up on the other side of the street, as if he had had his mind made up to go there all along.
The question is, how did this species survive the invention of the automobile? Or, for that matter, the shoe?
Squirrels aren’t cut out for city life. They have some natural predators, of course, as we all do. Hawks, raccoons. But the deadliest one has to be the automobile.
You can picture a young hawk in the nest complaining to her parents as they arrive home with lunch. “Aww, squirrel again? All I do is burp up squirrels. Haven’t you got a chipmunk, or a skunk?”
And cities have other natural dangers. Power lines, for instance. I can’t imagine touching one of those, let alone walking on it.
I hate to say it, but it’s no wonder squirrels lead the league in turning out to be litter. Motorists deserve to be congratulated for not making the situation worse.
On the positive side, though, squirrels are amazing at hiding their winter snacks. They’ll find a nut in October, spot an ideal hiding place, look around carefully to make sure no potential crooks are looking, dig a hole and bury it.
In January, with three feet of snow on the ground, the squirrel will remember that irresistible snack that’s been sitting around gathering dust and dirt for three months and go dig it up.
That’s superhuman. When we bury something valuable, we have to mark its location – a gravestone, for example – or we’d never be able to find it.
In contrast to squirrels, ducks take complete control when walking in the street. Not long ago, I was held up on upper Cornelia Street, maybe the busiest route in Plattsburgh, because Mrs. Duck was ushering a dozen or so of her little kids back to the CVPH pond, where most local ducks make their home.
These ducks were in no hurry and were not the least bit motivated by a feeling of obligation to let those 2-ton vehicles have the right-of-way.
Mrs. Duck knew where she was going and had complete confidence the entire line of ducklings behind her was assured of arriving intact.
The second-worse street crossers to squirrels have to be skunks. Sometimes, skunks can act kind of squirrely when they cross the street, but for a different reason: They suffer from arrogance and ignorance.
Skunks are so used to everything on Earth making way for them that they don’t know cars aren’t intimidated. They think a whiff of their perfume, and every truck on the road will immediately throw it into reverse. What they don’t know is that car makers have yet to install olfactory nerves.
To study this squirrel street-crossing matter more closely, the other day I got down on the ground above the curb and looked across the street so I could see the landscape from a squirrel’s perspective.
Sure enough, that revealed to me why squirrels have so much trouble: Even for a human, the other side looked as if it were just a hop, skip and jump away.
