Passengers act as if a flight cancellation is the worst thing that’s ever happened to them.
Not necessarily.
I’ve flown scores of times. My first, I think, was in the early 1960s. Air travel back then wasn’t anything like it is now. The airports were so sparsely crowded that you could walk from one end to the other without ever having to say excuse me. A flight almost never got canceled. and the airplane seats were comfortable – relaxing, even.
These days, if you’re over 6 feet tall, you have to pray for an aisle seat and hope you don’t trip anybody.
I don’t know what kind of planes are used to transport pro basketball teams. Surely not a commercial airliner. Otherwise, the players would have their knees so hard up against their ears that they’d never hear an announcement. They’d have to be told when to unbuckle and get off.
On my first flight, I got onto a plane in Cleveland to fly to Buffalo, and I happened to be sitting next to a man who introduced himself as Ralph Wilson, the owner of the brand new Buffalo Bills football team, in the brand new American Football League.
That league would soon merge with the National Football League to form America’s favorite sports organization.
At the time, though, almost nobody had ever heard of the Buffalo Bills or the American Football League. Except me. I was a more committed sports fan than I was a student, which is why I groped around for so many years looking for that bachelor’s degree.
“Oh yeah,” I said to Ralph. “You still have Jack Kemp quarterbacking there?”
Well, you’d think I’d just guaranteed him eternal life.
“You know about Jack Kemp? The Bills?” He was overjoyed. So I yakked with Ralph for the entire trip. I explained how I was a Baltimore Colts fan and had followed Johnny Unitas since I was little. I raved on about Lenny Moore and Gino Marchetti and Alan Ameche and Raymond Berry. It was heaven above the Earth.
An hour later, when we landed, Ralph said to me: “Sorry. I wasn’t much of a seatmate. Fell asleep before we even took off. Oh, well, enjoy those Bills.” I guess my rant was a monologue.
I was thinking of that flight a while ago when my wife and I flew to Atlanta to visit my sister.
The seats were six abreast bisected by the aisle – a little cramped, and the windows were so tiny you had to squint. My wife had the inside seat, I was in the middle and the woman on the aisle took up more of the seat back than I did.
Every now and then, my wife would gaze out her minuscule window and say, “Hey, look at that,” pointing at something or other. But all I could see was the back of her head, an undeniably attractive piece of scenery, but one with which I was already thoroughly acquainted.
We were flying through the clouds, making me wonder how they’d had air battles during World War II. How did they keep from crashing into each other if they couldn’t see 5 feet in front of them?
Ms. Aisle and I were having an unspoken dispute over custody of the armrest.
I’d thought I’d staked my claim, but she pulled some crackers out of her purse and opened a stubborn jar of hummus, and my elbow was abruptly affixed to my ribs.
I gingerly tried to set up on half the armrest, but she was having none of it. That armrest belonged to her, a claim she reasserted with some vigor throughout the rest of the trip.
Apparently, the hummus hit the spot, as she nodded off upon downing her last crackerful, whereupon her head settled peaceably onto the edge of my shoulder. With her head so close to mine, I couldn’t help but notice that the chefs apparently had enhanced that hummus with an extra dollop of garlic.
I tried to take advantage of her leaning so close me to slip my arm back onto the armrest, but a loud snort warned me not to launch any incursions.
I tried to nudge my wife so she could see the pickle I was in, but she was enraptured with the clouds.
The flight attendants would come by to collect trash, from time to time, and I tried to silently signal for some relief, but they’d only smile, as if Ms. Aisle and I were having the time of our lives.
In Ralph Wilson’s day, flight attendants were women. They were called stewardesses. On our flight to Atlanta, I heard one guy call to a flight attendant to order a cocktail by referring to her as “Stewardess.”
From the look in her eye, I got the sense he’d be lucky to land with the rest of us. He did. He’d never have fit through one of those windows anyway.
Once we landed, it seemed to take us half an hour, or so, to unload. Which made me wonder: How big a plane would it take to get the Knicks from JFK to Atlanta?
Do those 7-footers have enough room? and who gets the armrest?
