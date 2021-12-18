There’s bad news and good news for squirrels today: According to research by Animal People Newspaper, more squirrels are run over and killed in America every year than any other animal: 41 million squirrels, 26 million cats, 22 million rats, 19 million opossums, 15 million racoons, 6 million dogs and 350,000 deer.
This should come as no surprise to anybody. You pull out of your driveway, and you don’t have to drive very far before you come across a squirrel in the middle of the street flat on its back. Very flat.
But things are looking up for squirrels everywhere: They’re getting smarter, and we can expect that horrifying number to go way down very soon.
Bear with me, and I’ll reveal the hopeful horizons that have emerged from my own research.
My wife is a holiday decorator. For example, this Halloween and Thanksgiving, she put six pumpkins out on our front steps to help beautify and uplift the neighborhood. After all, if six pumpkins won’t perk up a neighborhood, what will?
As it turns out, squirrels were more uplifted than the rest of us and disgorged all six, scattering the insides all over the steps while they devoured the seeds.
Next, a friend, Jason Cerone, sent my wife a box of Christmas cookies. Jason works in the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department Civil Division and, as a hobby, has cranked out the world’s best cookies since he was a kid.
He gave some to my wife to try one year, and she was so smitten that he’s whipped up a batch for her the past two Christmases.
This year, the cookies were wrapped securely in a tin container with an unyielding top affixed, and then Jason swaddled them in tissue paper in a mailing box. The box’s edges were lined with mailing tape to make sure no part of the package would come apart.
Looking at a box like that, I would say to myself, “Too bad he wrapped it so well. It’s going to take me hours to crack it open. I’d better have a cookie to work up the energy to complete the task.” Unfortunately, the only cookies in the house are hunkered down inside the impenetrable box.
But, when you consider what awaits you inside, you will find a way. I have even squirreled away (excuse me, I couldn’t help myself on that one) a set of blades for the purpose.
Well, come to find out, I didn’t need the blades this year, as a passing squirrel was a lot handier than I am.
It’s possible, of course, that he wasn’t a squirrel that just happened to be passing. Maybe he had watched last year as my wife or I spotted the package on the steps and lit up like a Christmas tree in anticipation of the sublime munching awaiting us.
Pumpkins present an assignment that’s difficult enough for a squirrel, but this box should have been out of the question. As it turned out, the package was no more difficult than a ripe tomato.
First, the resourceful squirrel tore into the box, the tape that would confound me amounting to no more than tissue paper for his appliances. Pieces of the box were scattered all over the porch.
The tin container, which sometimes requires fingers and fingernails more lithe and sinewy than mine, was a trickier barrier, thanks to a ribbon wrapped around it, but the squirrel partially pried it open.
Fortunately, only a few of the cookies inside had been consumed by the time we stumbled onto the scene.
In the Christmas spirit, I would say I hope the squirrel enjoyed them. In the New Year’s Eve spirit, I hope he got a hefty sugar intoxication that took days to sleep off.
My wife and I might have been chagrined at the squirrel’s forceful entry and grand larceny, but we weren’t deterred from finishing what he left unconsumed. How are you supposed to look at those cookies, remember what a joy it was eating them and chuck them into the trash?
All I can say is that, next year, if Jason is similarly moved to fulfill our holiday fantasy, I will personally stand guard at my front door in the two or three weeks leading up to Christmas..
Meanwhile, I’ve calculated that if a squirrel can break into a box of cookies so intricately secured, it won’t be long at all before the species will be performing its own medical surgeries. They clearly are on the right path to accomplishing amazing things.
I’m going to report my findings to Animal People Newspaper and let them publish the glorious news: Very shortly, for squirrels, evading traffic is going to be a walk in the park.
And they’ll be making their own cookies.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
