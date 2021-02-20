I've had it with my brain. It has done some stupid things in its life, but last night might have been the stupidest of all.
Here I am, lying in bed, asleep, when all of a sudden I'm overtaken by a dream. Was it about being immersed in paradise? Floating around above some beautiful haven? Being tended to by glorious-looking angels?
No.
My brain came up with an idiotic dream about Dizzy Dean. Can anybody explain to me how a guy who played professional baseball 90 years ago and whose name I haven't heard in six decades suddenly barges into my head?
My brain and I had worked out this arrangement over the years: I will direct traffic during the day, solving problems, choosing various strategies and generally establishing a pattern of conduct. After hours belongs to my brain. Once I'm asleep, my brain takes over and stages my dreams.
Up until last night, the arrangement seemed commodious enough. But then Dizzy Dean shows up.
For those who have never heard of him – and I expect that is the substantial majority – he was one of Major League Baseball's brightest lights in the 1930s, pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals – the so-called Gashouse Gang.
At his best, he was the best pitcher in the game, but that didn't last long.
He hurt his arm, and this was long before medical science had figured out how to solve that problem. The solution was so-called Tommy John surgery, but Tommy John wasn't even born until 1943.
Dizzy's brother, Paul, knicknamed Daffy, pitched on that team with him, and in 1934 the audacious Dizzy predicted that the two would win an outrageous total of 45 games between them. They wound up winning an even more outrageous 49. Dizzy won 30, himself, and nobody else in the National League has ever done that.
Daf wasn't as daffy as Diz was Dizzy, but neither was anybody else.
Along with hitting stars Ducky Medwick and another pitcher, Dazzy Vance, the Cardinals won the World Series that year. Dizzy, Daffy, Ducky, Dazzy … a bunch of doozies.
Upon Dizzy's retirement, he migrated to the network-television announcing booth. On TV, Dizzy was anything but eloquent. Education had worn him out. He dropped out of school early, having had enough after second grade. After all, how much does anybody need to know?
That and his Arkansas drawl apparently captivated audiences. He called Buddy Blattner, his colleague in the booth, “Podnah” and famously used to say a player “slud” into third base, having misconjugated the verb “to slide.”
He leaned heavily on the word “ain't” in his TV dialogues. A school teacher once wrote to him to complain how he was setting a bad example for children. On the air, he addressed that criticism: "A lot of folks who ain't sayin' 'ain't,' ain't eatin'. So, Teach, you learn 'em English, and I'll learn 'em baseball."
His nickname was well earned. So, anyway, about my dream:
I had come up with this contest that had really caught on. I had discovered that it took a person exactly 60 seconds to execute the perfect fall from a standing position to flat on the floor. Why anybody would want to do that is something my brain didn't share with me.
During that 60 seconds, each person would fall, little by little, until common sense prevailed (or, if that failed, instinct) and the person would flail out to recover before hitting the floor and getting hurt. It took nerves of steel to complete the fall.
Common sense had no role in Dizzy or Daffy Dean's lives, however, and instinct had to call in ahead for a reservation. So they would be ideal candidates to execute that perfect fall.
Sure enough. Paul went first, and, as I shouted “Go!”, I activated my stopwatch and Paul started to list to the left, landing in a dreamily magnificent 59.0 seconds to set a world record. But it was immediately eclipsed by his brother Dizzy, who made a perfect 60. That was my dream.
Can you imagine a more preposterous waste of time, even at 3 a.m.? Is my brain out of its mind?
If my brain chooses a setting from the 1930s to '70s, how about casting Rita Hayworth, or Sophia Loren? But Dizzy Dean? What was it thinking?
Costuming is key. I don't ache to see these actresses in baseball uniforms, for example.
The Dean dream was in every sense a complete flop.
I have put my brain on notice that it must do better, or serious measures are in order. I've not ruled out a lobotomy.
If I were you, I'd never read another column by a guy who has a dream about Dizzy Dean and then writes about it.
So, to paraphrase Ol' Diz, it's been nice knowin' ya.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.