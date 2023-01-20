My wife has numerous interesting and endearing features, the most beguiling of which is how she takes care of me so I rarely have to do anything that doesn’t appeal to me.
Another is that she is by far the world’s finest tooth brusher. Mr. Colgate himself would sit in stunned silence if he could see the dedication she has every time she bends over a sink.
I say that with pride, certainty and optimism – I’m proud of her having achieved this singular stature in the field, certain it’ll never be duplicated and hopeful it can open new horizons for me in the future.
My wife doesn’t just amble to the lavatory once or twice a day out of grudging obligation. Oh, no. Every time a tooth is compromised, she rushes with great delight to immediately spring her toothbrush into action.
Why does she stand out so in an endeavor so common to us all?
First, she is so energetic she can’t stand not to be doing something, and the more things, the merrier. Even while brushing her teeth, she must remain busy. She’ll feed the cat, empty the dishwasher or perhaps read the paper
(In contrast, the main thing I like to be doing is lying on the couch.
Given the choice between doing a chore and lying down, I would always pick lying down. She never would, at least during daytime.)
A great tipoff to this inclination of hers appears when we visit her parents’ house. The main entrance is through an automatic garage door. I put the key into the receptacle, turn it and the door ascends.
While I wait for the bottom of the door to pass by so I can walk in without conking my head, she bends over to enter quickly so she doesn’t have to spend an instant with nothing to do. Sometimes, I’ve wondered if one day she’ll get down and low-crawl to avoid wasting time waiting for that nonchalant door. She hasn’t yet, but standing there waiting goes entirely against her grain.
Second, she is a devout environmentalist. She absolutely refuses to waste a single drop of water our planet so desperately needs. Thus, she never runs the faucet and stands over it while she brushes.
You know how gobs of foam threaten to clog your sink while you brush and must be dispatched down the drain at once? Never with her. She’s gallivanting around the house, doing dishes or vacuuming, nowhere near the lavatory.
If I did that, I’d leave a trail of drool that could never be expunged from the carpets or my shirt.
And that sense of conservation forbids her from assigning that plastic toothbrush to the landfill prematurely. She brushes away until the bristles are too flattened to hold up a ribbon of toothpaste.
Not that long ago, I was so dismayed at the condition of her toothbrush that I bought her a new, electric model, thinking it would far outlast that $1.29’er. It hasn’t altered her habit by a stroke.
She still walks around the house while brushing and continues to attend to various errands in the process.
She’s such an amazing tooth-brusher that I’ve suspected she could do other things while tending to the teeth. For example, I’ve imagined she could carry on a conversation.
So, one day, just out of curiosity, I caught her while brushing and dreamed up a clever scheme to prove my hypothesis.
I told her I had decided to sell our house and buy a new Corvette. Well, could she talk! and gesture – she wouldn’t have had to utter a single word, still making her thoughts on the matter entirely clear.
And to further nail down this theory, while she was still brushing, I engaged her in a real conversation I’d invented for the purpose.
“Have you talked with your mother today?” I asked.
“Mmmm-hmmm,” she responded.
I followed up: “Anything new?”
“Mmmm-mmmmm,” she replied.
Just as I suspected. Tooth brushing didn’t impede her ability to express her thoughts. If she can do that, the sky’s the limit!
So, as for hopes for the future, here is how I’m picturing this astonishing talent of hers paying me dividends, too:
My fantasy is that, instead of having to trudge into the bathroom several times a day to brush my teeth, as my dentist, Dr. Davey, recommends I do, I’ll soon be able to lie on the couch and have my wife brush my teeth without me doing anything but parting my lips and without dampening my shirt.
After all, if I can pitch in and help her think of ways to keep busy, it’s the least I can do.
