Most people would be proud to have a young athlete in the household. I consider it the biggest burden I’ve had to shoulder in years.
The latest addition to the family, a Siamese kitten my wife acquired less than a year ago, has me thinking of organizing cat Olympics. If she isn’t the smartest one in the house, she is by far the most limber.
(The only word she understands so far is hey. And not just hey, but “HEY!”
She knows it better than her name, which is Lola. She certainly understands it better than “Please don’t” or “I’d rather you didn’t.”)
And she demands a lot of our attention, which my wife is delighted to hand over. Pats, hugs, kisses, one-sided conversations. I’ve become merely a tenant.
But what an athlete! Lola streaks around the house, for no apparent reason, up and down stairs, at speeds previously unrecorded. Usually, you don’t see her, but you hear a Whoosh! She can go from the cellar to the second floor in one second flat. Or so.
Remember how the Chicago Bulls’ legend Michael Jordan used to leap around a basketball floor?
Jordan used to rocket up around the court, and, when he came eye-to-eye with the basketball hoop, he’d then make up his mind how exactly to deposit the ball into the basket.
If he had had the leaping ability of Lola, in a proportional sense, he’d have been banging his head on the arena ceiling regularly, and his career would have been cut short.
During the day, when you’re walking around the house, you have to beware of edging too close to her, as, when the mood hits, she’ll launch herself the required distance to land on your shoulders. Occasionally, she’ll have to dig in to hold on, if her aim was slightly off. I’ve thought about renaming her Santa, short for Santa Claws.
I measured her, and she’s a foot long, not counting her head. I measure 5 feet from toe to shoulders, so she’s jumping five times her height. For Michael Jordan, that would require a leap of almost 33 feet.
Once on the shoulders, Lola will spend unpredictable minutes or perhaps even hours nestled around the neck she’s picked out. It doesn’t matter to her what you do. You can stand, sit, walk … you could do cartwheels, and I doubt she’d be moved to get off.
Lola has this one particular toy she especially prizes. It’s a stick with a long, resilient cord attached to it, with a feather tail and a little bell at the end. She hands me this little device and bids me to dangle it far over her head, whereupon she’ll leap, as Michael Jordan would wish he could, to try to latch onto it in mid air.
Her leaps are not only high, but acrobatic. She’ll turn 720 degrees while in the air, if I move her toy in a way that requires her to.
She is so enthralled with that pastime, sometimes she’ll wake up in the middle of the night and crave an encounter. In our house, the bedrooms are upstairs, so she’ll get up at 3 a.m., say, and actually walk downstairs to get the feather-tailed stick and carry it back up to the bedroom.
She carries it by the feather. I can tell because I can hear the stick clacking onto each stair on its way up.
Of course, I’m in no mood at that time to participate in these sorts of shenanigans, so I’ll remain motionless, no matter how many times she whacks me on the head with the stick.
Fortunately, all that jumping around during the day seems to take its toll, and she sleeps the night away, except for when she wants to play catch with the feathers. Come dawn, she’s ready for a new day and expects the rest of the family to see eye-to-eye with her on the matter.
After she gets up and stretches, she wants to certify in her own mind that the couple she went to bed with is still the pair with whom she now is associating. She licks and walks on our faces, just to make sure, and sometimes plops down on one of them and goes back to sleep.
All these aggravations have become a routine part of our lives. It would all be worth it if she could land an Olympic gold medal, although I realize she’d have little interest in one.
But we could work out a compromise. I get her gold medal, and, in exchange, I give her regular pats on the back. You know, like you do with normal cats that just lie there and purr.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, which has continued monthly since his retirement.
