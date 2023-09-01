One of my wife’s favorite things to do is go shopping. Except when I’m tagging along.
She has the impression I’m not infatuated with the prospect of going shopping, and she’s not sold on having me there, either. I can’t say for sure how she figured out that was not my favorite environment. One time, she told me I don’t grin much when I’m in a store.
The other day, for instance, we were in a grocery store. She was walking in front of me and pushing the cart.
She turned back to me and said, “You never keep up with me. Can you walk alongside me so we can converse?”
“There’s no room,” I explained. “I’d like to walk next to you, but we can’t fit.”
Did you ever notice how some stores, cram so much stuff in there that you practically have to sidle past other shoppers? On the way in, I always practice mumbling ‘scuse me.
One day, we went in there, and all those long aisles from front to back were empty, for a change. It looked amazing. I was so inspired I took a deep breath and felt like dancing a jig down to the other end, except I didn’t know how.
That elbow room didn’t last long, though. The next time, the truck must have arrived. It was single-file again.
While we were shopping, my wife, as she often does, suddenly left her cart in mid-aisle and walked off to look at some sale item.
I, being the responsible shopper I am, took the cart and steered it to an unpopulated section where it wouldn’t be in anybody’s way. When she’d loaded up on the sale goods, she came back to unload them into the cart.
“When you move like that, I have a tough time finding you,” she pointed out.
I then politely explained the common-sense principle of keeping your shopping cart out of the main thoroughfare of traffic and everybody’s way.
Again, she concluded I wasn’t having a good time.
It’s not just groceries that present a potential conflict. I’m no good in other retail stores, either.
I have no experience with clothes shopping, and apparently it shows, as my wife buys all my outfits, fearful I’ll come home with something with which she declines to be seen.
I admit my fashion sense has stalled. When my mother used to dress me, 50 or 60 years ago, one of the foundations I recall was: “Don’t let colors clash.” Match blues with blues, reds with reds.
These days, when I match up pants and shirt, my wife tells me I look like somebody making a delivery. That is to say, as if I’m wearing a uniform.
“Don’t wear a shirt that’s the same color as your pants,” she implores me.
Apparently, fashion took a hard right over the past half century. How does she expect me to keep up with such rapid-fire changes?
And it’s not just how my shirt and pants coalesce. Even more important is that each of them must differ significantly from what she has on. Otherwise, one of us must go change, and, in decades of marriage, that burden has never fallen on her.
So I simply don’t buy. Otherwise, I’d likely ignite either peals of laughter or eruptions of groans. Taste can’t be taught or bought
Therefore, no matter what I’d be in the market for, I shouldn’t be there. I should instead be on the couch watching a baseball game and leaving the shopping to my wife, who is happy, confident and competent in any kind of store.
There is one other kind of shopping my wife does, also without me. During the summer, she and her sisters go to garage sales on Saturdays.
They have never asked me along, and that’s fine with me.
We already have a garage.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, which has continued monthly since his retirement.
