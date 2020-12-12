Shallow Thoughts: Most lovable cat burglar in town

The other day, my wife told me she'd found one of my work gloves in the driveway. I keep several pairs in the garage.
I didn't think much of it. It might have fallen off my hand on my way to an assignment in the front yard. Or, while at work in the driveway, had I attempted to put it on and missed?
It was the one that goes on the right hand. (I'm left-handed, but I do require the right one to pitch in now and then.)
My wife recalled, in fact, having noticed in recent months other gloves had been missing from our garage. Not pairs of gloves that might have been withdrawn by someone with outright thievery on his mind, but one glove at a time.
One day, we got wind that neighbors were missing things, and all fingers pointed to a cat that lived around the corner. Imagine that? A cat ransacking garages and yards in our quiet neighborhood?
The cat belongs to Denise Simard, the dean of education, health and human services at SUNY Plattsburgh, someone who knows a little bit about the advantages of appropriate behavior. But some students are simply better learners than others.
Denise kindly acknowledged her cat Stewart has this habit of going out through his cat door at night and bringing back what has become an unbelievable accumulation of merchandise.
Along with a second cat, she also has a thigh-high, curly-haired dog named Zoey, who gets along great with Stewart and his more law-abiding brother and, in fact, is convinced she's the third cat in the household.
When I saw her, Zoey had a cone around her head. I didn't ask. It could be that's to prevent her from squeezing through the cat door to accompany Stewart on one of his midnight forays.
Stewart is an unusually strong and resourceful cat to be able to clutch all these items and hightail it home, over fences, through hedges, around swimming pools. I drive a little Fiat 500, and, since hearing about Stewart, I've begun closing the garage door at night so it won't wind up in Denise's back yard.
Stewart has mounted quite an offensive through the area. Denise has a collection that would thrill any charity drive: hats, gloves, bathing suits, towels, sandals, even a bra (no surprise there – I've known a lot of males who'd spend a whole night trying to get their paws on one of those things).
Hundred of items, over the years. When we made contact, Denise immediately and apologetically returned our gloves. Still, her porch is filled with objects pilfered from unknown victims. She has neatly organized and aligned these items rather than leaving strewn all over where Stewart left them. No tolerance for kitty litter.
Two weeks ago, Stewart showed up with a Christmas stocking with the name “Quinn” on it. Undoubtedly he was thinking that, if Denise can get by with one glove, why not one sock?
Can you imagine the havoc that could ensue if Santa, given his tight Christmas Eve schedule, has to waste precious seconds scratching his head wondering where Quinn's stocking is? Has Quinn run away from home? Is he merely quarantining? Has he been unusually naughty? And think of poor Quinn with his stocking missing and presumed empty.
The other day, Denise was obliged to call a neighbor to say she had Peppermint, a favorite stuffed animal of one of the neighbor's kids. Stewart had taken a liking and thought it might brighten Denise's day.
Stewart often drops some objects along the way, leaving a trail that points to which yards he's invaded overnight so Denise has an idea where to offer returns.
His insatiable gratitude to Denise for all the love she has accorded him is obvious in this: She is a Red Sox fan, and one night he brought her a regular hand glove with a Red Sox logo on it. She kiddingly told him she needed the other one, so the next night he showed up with the mate dangling out of his mouth.
My advice to Denise would be to make sure to continue to treat Stewart with all the affection she always has. After all, who knows what might provoke his mood to pivot so he'd instead begin distributing her own supplies throughout the neighborhood?
Stewart and his brother were adorable feral kittens she had found seven years ago prowling around outside a Stewart's Shop (thus, the name) in Plattsburgh one night. She collared them and has raised them ever since.
You could truly say she rescued Stewart.
Given the penchant he was to develop for one-sided transactions, you could say she rescued Stewart's, as well.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
