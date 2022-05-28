My friend Ted – Jim Dynko, the extraordinary, good-natured, talented editor of the Press-Republican for an unbelievable 27 years – and I worked together at this paper for 35 years, and, during that time, we came up with more schemes than the Internet scammers.
Ours were all legal, but they never turned out to be very profitable.
For instance, we were lying on hammocks in his backyard drinking beer one Saturday, when we were struck by this potential bonanza: We could open up a deli and make a fortune.
Never mind that neither of us knew anything about stocking a deli, running a business or tying an apron. We were going to open a deli, and it would be famous for miles around. It would be a dilly. In fact, it would be the Dilly Deli.
Sometimes, propositions that sound so bewitching floating on a six-pack of beer lose considerable buoyancy the next morning. We were always intrigued with the Dilly Deli, but somehow that idea never got out of the hammock.
We had a million others over the years, which also were left supine in the hammock.
One, particularly, sounded irresistible, and, to this day, I’m flummoxed that we never took action.
We weren’t making a lot of money at the newspaper back in the early 1970s, when we started. Ted preceded me at the paper by half a year. He started out at $110 a week. Half a year later, the editor, fearing he couldn’t sign me up for that embarrassing salary, upped it to $115 and had me.
Fortunately, we were both married to working wives and were able to hand over bill-paying responsibilities largely to them.
So, one summer afternoon in the hammocks, this inspiration bubbled up in my Genesee beer-addled brain: What if we each deposited a certain amount of money into a joint bank account every week, and the guy who’d outlive the other would get it?
Wow – what a windfall that would be!
We were both in our mid 20s, and, by the time one of us was able to finally outlast the other one, he’d be rich, even if we didn’t hit the jackpot with the Dilly Deli.
We got out a calculator and figured out how much we could put into this account – maybe as much as $1 a week to start – but with every raise, every bonus, every Dilly Deli deposit, the total would mount up fast. Why, we might have to go downstate to find a bank with room to store all that money.
For once, when we went to work on Monday morning and brought up a concept we’d broached while our brains had been free to browse, we thought we’d stumbled onto something.
One of us would do the arithmetic and the other would do the investigation into financial prospects. How would we invest this burgeoning sum? What would be the most remunerative depositories? By the time one of us died, we’d have engineered at least a million for the survivor.
Meanwhile, though, there were events to cover, governments to keep an eye on, stories to write, families to raise. Our fortune would have to be momentarily put on hold.
And the future: If I were going to outlive Ted, I’d better start taking better care of myself. We both smoked at the time, but he far outsmoked me.
But for a thousand reasons, we never got around to accumulating our millions. In our 20s, we were too poor; our 30s, too distracted; our 40s, too busy; our 50s, too forgetful; our 60s, too late.
Eventually, I got a grip on my own habits. Occasional beers replaced the frequent ones, and I said good riddance decades ago to the Pall Malls. But he and his Marlboros remained inseparable. To me, cigarettes had become disgusting reminders of a mindless part of anybody’s life. But Ted never got the hang of will power.
After our respective retirements, we’d talk on the phone every day and laugh our heads off. Our brains had become melded after half a century together. (After about 5 minutes together, actually.)
I was always looking for something to call up and harass him about. The last one was, I’d remind him every few days to scrub his earlobes. One sunny day, I told him I was getting complaints from his neighbors who had to keep their shades down because the sun was glaring off his oily lobes.
He’d threaten to hang up on me, but I could hear him grin.
But his laughs were by then interrupted by more and more frequent coughs.
He died last month, and I’ll never get over it. No more dreams in the hammocks, No more reminiscing. No more Dilly Deli. No more reflective earlobes.
And we never did enact our million-dollar survivor scheme. Just think: if we had, I’d have that million dollars in my pocket right now..
But I’d be the happiest guy in the world if somebody’d let me hand over that million this second in exchange for just one more minute, one more laugh with my friend Ted.
