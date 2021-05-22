To show you what a nice person my wife is, I'll tell you a little story about something that happened to us on the way to Burlington the other day.
We were in the car on the ferry enjoying the warm, sunny, somewhat breezy day, when, all of a sudden, I heard what could reasonably be called a shriek.
“It's a bug,” she yelped, as if it were a hungry lion.
To be more accurate, it was a beetle. (From the shriek, it would have been possible to surmise it was a Beatle, but I was quickly able to rule that out. No McCartney or Starr on this trip.)
Startled as she was by this sudden confrontation, I tried to calm her.
“He got into the car; I imagine he can get out,” I said reassuringly.
But she wasn't reassured. Yes, it had gotten a free transport on the ferry – not something Lake Champlain Transportation offers to you or me. Still, it was not a welcome passenger. What if he crawled up her forehead and into her hair, or meandered into the sleeve of her shirt?
Many people would have backhanded the beetle to dispatch it to Kingdom Come and forgotten about it, but my wife isn't like many people. She searched the car for a Kleenex and gently coaxed the bug onto it.
Now comes the critical decision regarding this beetle's future:
Do we spend another $30 to take the next ferry back to New York to return him to his home state and then pick up where we left off by taking yet another ferry back to Vermont?
Do we stick him into a pocket and hope he can ventilate long enough to make it back home after we conclude our business in Burlington?
Do we smack him to smithereens and deposit the resultant mess into our trash bag?
Some of those other people I just mentioned might have stuffed it into a small bag I keep for trash, but not she.
Instead, she waved the Kleenex out the window and released the beetle into the glorious weather on the boat. But she quickly had second thoughts. The beetle obviously had not enlisted in the Coast Guard and had not intended to become a 12-month-a-year sailor.
“If I leave it there, it'll be stuck for the rest of its life on the ferry. What kind of life is that?” she asked.
Or, if by some fluke of circumstance, say it somehow managed to exit the ferry when it landed. It then would have to relocate to Grand Isle, Vt., when, clearly, it had set up housekeeping on Cumberland Head, clear across the lake.
Family, possessions, life's heirlooms all a lake away in Plattsburgh, while it was forced to establish an entirely new life for itself in utterly unfamiliar surroundings. To say nothing of the political environment of the largely Republican North Country vis-a-vis the sturdily Democratic stronghold on the eastern shore.
Along with the cultural shift for the beetle, it now being on a rocking craft, every few seconds a substantial spray of water doused it on the ferry floor. The bug must have thought it was in an intermittent squall. It would rain, then stop, then rain, then stop – all under a mysteriously cloudless sky.
So, when we landed, we had this dilemma to confront: Could the beetle stay in the car while we completed our business in Burlington? As I saw it, the chances of him comporting himself like a patient fare for three or four hours were virtually nil.
(Incidentally, I hope you're not offended by my assigning the beetle a masculine pronoun. Frankly, I don't know a boy beetle from a girl beetle, but I tend to fall back on Latin roots and go masculine. And, even though we used to call them lady bugs, biology teaches you they can't all be ladies.)
I pulled off the road so my wife could get out and deposit the beetle in some Vermonter's front yard. The Vermonter was not consulted concerning the accommodation. Nor was the beetle.
I tell you all of this not so much to create a tribute for my stout-hearted wife, though she certainly deserves it.
My real purpose was to warn you that, if you're traveling to Vermont and plan to return by ferry, keep your windows up. There may very well be a determined beetle trying desperately to arrange a ride back to New York.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
