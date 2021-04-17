I have a lot of friends my age who complain that they don't hear as well as they used to. I'm very grateful that hasn't happened to me.
When people talk to me, I don't miss a syllable. Except when they mumble. Which seems to happen more and more.
I've noticed that a lot of people for some reason don't talk as loudly and as clearly as they did, and not that long ago. I'm too embarrassed to ask them why, so I just keep my mouth shut and my ears open.
The mumbling seems to be the main obstacle. I've looked up that unfortunate situation and have found that, according to researchers at Brandeis University, “Older adults’ occasional difficulties in following conversation may arise from simple background noise and mile-a-minute talkers - not failing hearing, which affects fewer than 40 percent of those over age 75.”
Nonetheless, my wife is very concerned about my hearing.
To say my wife takes care of me like a mother hen overrates mother hens. Do you know any hens who are looking into hearing aids for their roosters?
She is convinced I don't hear very well anymore. I get that message loud and clear, even though she has misdiagnosed what's going on.
She'll go upstairs and yell something down to me, which a 20-year-old wouldn't be able to hear. Then she comes downstairs and says, “Did you hear me?” to which I'll usually say, “No, did you say something?”
Or, even if we're in the same room sometimes, she'll say something at the most inopportune time.
For instance, just the other day, I was munching on a couple of peanuts. She then picked a time when I had just plunged one into my mouth to ask me a question.
I said nothing, not having recognized that she'd asked me anything.
“You didn't hear me again?” she asked.
“Of course, I didn't hear you,” I said. “You said it just as I was chomping down on a peanut. That chewing is like a brass band. There isn't an ear in the world that could have picked up on that. If you're going to say something to me, make sure I'm not crunching a peanut.”
When we watch television, she often picks out shows that feature British casts. I can't make out a thing they say, even though we're allegedly speaking the same language. Not that I can't hear them – they just don't enunciate.
What do you suppose has happened with this current crop of actors? Fifty years ago, I used to be able to understand Richard Burton and Peter O'Toole without even looking at their lips.
Apparently, they're not teaching young thespians the importance of crisp diction these days.
Lately, my wife has reluctantly taken to choosing the Subtitles option so the printed dialogue coincides with the muffled eruptions spewing out of the TV speaker.
She says the captions tend to draw her attention away from the action she's trying to watch. But she'll do it so I can have some idea what's going on, assuming I couldn't hear it without the help.
In fact, practically all the people I know, who are all much older now than they used to be, have turned into mumblers as they've aged. Same as my wife.
Now, I'll go into a store and run into an old friend or acquaintance and have to stand there and smile and nod as they mutter something to me that Clark Kent couldn't hear.
I just hope I'm not smiling and nodding as they're detailing how a close relative just died falling out a third-story window.
Every now and then, my wife will jab me in the ribs and whisper to me in the middle of the night, “What was that?” (Why she whispers in the middle of the night, I've never figured out. We live alone, so there's nobody to wake up except me, which she's already just done.)
“What?” I'll say.
“What was that?” she'll repeat.
“I didn't hear anything.”
“That's what I figured. There was a banging. The cats might have knocked something over.”
So I'll go down and check for damage and find nothing. Then I'll return to bed.
“What was it?” she'll say.
“Nothing. You're hearing things.”
“Too bad you're not.”
So now, when she asks me “What's that?” in the middle of the night, I've taken to telling her, “It was the automatic ice maker in the refrigerator.”
That seems to work. She goes back to sleep, and I don't have to go traipsing around the house looking for damage at the paws of the clumsy cats.
If you have anything to say about this, write me a letter. I find that most of you don't talk loudly enough.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
