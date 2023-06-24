I have enormous respect for every person from every country on Earth, from Canada to the United States.
What does that mean? I adore every human being in the world? Only those in Canada and the United States? Only those in between geographically, which means I respect nobody?
Back when our economy was in such a rut, newscasters every night were telling us prices were so bad that “everything from gasoline to groceries is more expensive than just a month ago.”
So if I could no longer afford gasoline and groceries, what could I afford?
Apparently nothing, since everything from gasoline to groceries was also overpriced. I tried to sort out exactly what was between gasoline and groceries to try to see if there was anything I could buy.
But no matter how I labored over it, I couldn’t conjure the landscape from gasoline to groceries.
I remember years ago people trying to be all inclusive in their expression and, thus, using the term “everything from A to Z.” I was never sure, especially as a little kid, whether that included aardvarks and zithers, or were these items exempt because they weren’t from A to Z but included A and Z.
I mean, if you wanted to know how far it is from Plattsburgh to Hackensack, you don’t start at the northern tip of Plattsburgh and measure clear through to the southern border of Hacksensack.
So maybe from A to Z means you start with the beginning of B and stop with the end of Y.
What a quandary.
In addition to the borders was the use of the word “everything.” Did they mean to warn us that truly everything was overpriced? Then why didn’t they say so?
And if it was only items from gasoline to groceries, what exactly was in between? and what wasn’t?
Were they speaking alphabetically? If so, I guess glue would be included, but not gumdrops.
Personally, I haven’t bought glue since I was in about sixth grade, and then my mother chipped in.
As for gumdrops, I was never a big fan and can’t remember ever buying any. However, for the poor addicts who do, they’d have to take into consideration that, while speaking strictly in terms of ABCs, gumdrops may not be exempt from the discussion, since they may unfortunately fall under the category heading of “groceries,” which would mean a potential purchaser would have to beware of the price, even though they land outside “gasoline” and “groceries” alphabetically.
And how about grass seed? If we were having a hard time buying important stuff, like groceries and gasoline, how can we justify buying grass seed, which only adds to your aggravation in having to mow your lawn more often, and thus having to buy more gasoline?
To make matters even more confusing, some nights the newscaster would say “Everything from gasoline to groceries to vehicles.” Oh, great! Now you can’t afford a vacuum cleaner.
Recently, Dr. Lewis First, the paternal, affable and obviously esteemed University of Vermont Medical Center pediatrician who gives such helpful information and advice to parents watching WPTZ, issued a warning about children taking up running.
Not overseeing your child’s running, Dr. First said, “can result in everything from blisters to sprained ankles to stress fractures of their bones.” Did that include bunions, pigeon toes and flat feet? If not, “everything” is a bit of an exaggeration.
When he or anyone else says everything from … to …, they are issuing warnings that are badly overexpressed.
And the listener or reader does not have a clear picture of exactly what is included in that unending collection of items. We simply do not know which items to be wary of and which ones to ignore.
I have a helpful suggestion for newscasters and news writers: Quit using the long-exhausted and always meaningless phase “everything from …” Instead, replace it with the always-accurate “many things, including …”
Or, if they want to be completely honest, they could say, “Gasoline and grocery prices are going up. If you’re shopping, consult the pricetags before you get into the checkout line..”
Watch out especially for the word “everything,” as it might scare people into turning off the TV.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, which has continued monthly since his retirement.
