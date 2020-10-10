I nominate the flyswatter as the greatest invention of all time.
When I was a young boy, a flyswatter meant nothing to me. I was so quick I could either catch a fly in my hand before it was able to take off or smack it head on as it tried to flee. Did you ever see a fly flee? Oh, they can flee fast.
As I reached middle age, I was no longer quick enough for that. The fly could flee before I could fetch it. But I was getting smarter. My brain had developed.
By then, I'd figured out that if I were willing to devote two hands to the mission, I could aim a hearty clap above where the fly stood and catch it in mid flight after it took off.
Now, as I wallow in old age, I can rarely even clap a fly to death. So I've grown to revere the flyswatter.
A fly can be the biggest pest in the world. An especially vindictive fly can land above a fellow's eye, say, and wait for him to wind up and deliver an enormous wallop to himself in hopes of sending the fly to kingdom come.
The fly will have fled in time to avoid the wallop and re-land as soon as the walloping hand is withdrawn. The fellow will reload and deliver another blow just in time to again miss the fleeing fly.
This can go on all day until the poor guy will have a black eye he'll carry around for weeks, while the fly grins and goes looking for somebody else to torment.
And it's not just that the fly heckles us and usually gets the last laugh.
Consider where it's been hanging out and what it's been doing.
When I was a kid, flies spent a lot of their time in open dumps. There were no companies like Casella Waste Management to dispose of our garbage harmlessly. The trash simply got deposited in a hole in the ground, offering flies an interminable selection of delicacies.
Flies were close companions of rats and skunks in those settings. You can tell a lot about a creature by the company it keeps. Rats and skunks did nothing to enhance the reputation of the fly.
I asked Alexa the other day how many flies existed in the world. She replied that there are more than a million species of flies. I take it a reliable count of each fly has never been completed.
I guessed that there were at least a million flies in my house alone. They always seem to congregate in the kitchen, sensing that's where the delectables reside.
Thus, I recommend keeping paper towels and spray cleaner nearby if you're going to activate the flyswatter. Even though the conventional dump is long gone, flies have been known to inhabit barns and other depositories of repugnant substances.
The housefly, of course, is only one of the species of fly, as Alexa pointed out. Another is the horsefly. As a kid, I remember assuming a horsefly was just a misspelled housefly – just one letter off.
But when I learned the horsefly was a different animal with different features, it gave me a whole new respect and sympathy for horses.
Experts inform us that horseflies, particularly females, bite horses – and people – in order to collect blood for their eggs. Thanks to the flyswatter, people have a defense.
But a horse can't hold onto a flyswatter with those clumsy hooves. Nor can they clomp themselves wherever the horsefly is nibbling. All they can do is swish that harmless tail and hope the horsefly will find another mount.
I've often wondered whether there is anything flies won't eat. I mean, anything that will seek out a dump as a preferred eatery can't be too discerning when considering where to shop for food.
And when do they sleep? Flies flit around all night. Unless they're doing it in shifts, when do they shut their eyes? They'd better not get caught napping if I happen by with a flyswatter, or it's goodnight for good.
Maybe that's why they scour our homes so feverishly. Their choices are far less plentiful than they used to be. They get into a house and have to dart, room to room, looking for some hint of a snack.
And, if they do happen to find a pot of gold, they can't be choosy. In the old dump days, rotten food was around every corner. Now they have to settle for unaccustomed freshness and unspoiled flavors.
So here's to the flyswatter. Flies are fleet, fetid and formidable but, thanks to the flyswatter, fairly feckless.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.