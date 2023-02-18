Jeans are amazing. (I’m talking about the pants, not the people.) I never looked up who invented
them, or how long they’ve been hugging humans, but I’m going to risk my reputation, if I have one, with this daring proposition: I’ll bet just about everybody owns at least one pair of jeans during the course of his or her life.
What do you think of that conjecture?
Sometimes, I’ll sit there escorting that kind of notion through my brain, and it will awaken a memory from long ago that’s worth inviting back for a second look.
This is one of them. My father, I remember, never owned a pair of jeans in his whole, long life. But he did own a pair of hobby jeans.
What’s that you say … you never heard of hobby jeans?
I looked them up to see if anybody else had. Sure enough, you can still buy hobby jeans. Only, today, they’re regular jeans.
The pair my father had were nothing like regular. In fact, back then, it might have been a brand name.They were nothing Levi or Wrangler would want to take the blame for.
They were the oddest and worst-looking pair of pants either I or my sister had ever seen. My mother didn’t offer up an opinion, but I’m pretty sure it would have listed toward mine and my sister’s.
They were gray, but that was about the closest thing they had in common with regular jeans. They had no belt loops, as you didn’t need a belt to hold them up.
Instead, they had this big, strong, elastic strap through the top that would have held the pants tight around your neck, if they’d been long enough.
And you didn’t have to stick your feet out straight to slip them through the legs, as those legs were wide enough to accommodate your waist, if you’d wanted to wear just one leg at a time.
I’m not sure, but I don’t think the hobby jeans had a fly, either. They were so easy to whisk on and off, who needed a fly?
They were the worst-looking garment ever encountered by me, my sister or my mother, whether she’d admit it or not. I believed that three or four neighbors could have climbed into that pair of hobby jeans together and they could have had a comfortable all-night game of bridge.
Dad never bought any clothes, but one day he wanted me to help him paint the eaves, and he came out wearing those hobby jeans.
Dad is the only guy I ever knew who cared less about his clothes than I did. He and I had only a passing acquaintance with a mirror. Yet, here he was with a new pair of hobby jeans.
“Where’d you get the pants, Dad?” I said as I glanced down from the ladder in astonishment.
“I got ‘em at Monkey Ward’s,” he said. (That was what the in-crowd called the Walmart precursor of the day, Montgomery Ward.
“What drew you to that rack, anyway?” I asked.
“Well, you know how when you put on a pair of pants they have to fit around the waist, and when you bend over they have to have a little give in them, and it’s a pain in the neck to tuck your shirt in? With hobby jeans, you don’t have to worry about any of that.”
“Oh, you like how they look?” I asked, with my chin grazing my shirt, which he mistook to mean that I admired them.
“You want some hobby jeans, Bob?” he said. “I know I don’t ever buy you any clothes, but why don’t we hop into the car and ride down to Monkey Ward’s, and I’ll get you a pair, before we get started?”
“Nah,” I said, trying not to betray the panic that was mounting quickly. “You don’t need to do that.”
“It’s no bother, Come on. Climb in.”
So he drove me to Monkey Ward’s and bought me a pair of hobby jeans, which I carelessly burned up as I was setting fire to a pile of leaves I’d raked the next day. “The cuff caught. I was lucky to get them off,” I explained.
Dad, believing I was heartbroken, bought me another pair, which I cut in half with a saw and blamed it on that ill-tempered dog the next street over.
He got me one more pair, which I set afloat on the Hudson River, huffing how I’d fallen overboard and the current had yanked them clear off my trunk.
“That does it,” Dad finally concluded. “You better go back to your regular jeans.”
Whew!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.