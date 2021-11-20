Well, I’ve had my three COVID vaccinations and feel very safe. And I never felt a thing.
Oh, my arm was a little stiff and sore after the third one, but it was really nothing. Some people tell me they've gotten slightly sick, especially after the booster. But that is nothing compared to how sick I am of watching needles invading arms on the TV news every night.
Television news has evolved, over the years, and mostly for the better. It used to be that Walter Cronkite, or Neil Drew locally, would sit behind a desk and read you what happened that day.
Soon, though, TV brains realized they had a medium on which they could not only tell you the news but show you. As the electronics developed, so did their knack for entertaining us, even on newscasts.
Reading a newspaper was and is enlightening. It tells you what you need to know, and with more detail than TV provides. And there’s an occasional picture here and there to entertain or amplify. But newspapers can’t put you down into the middle of an African drought and make you thirsty and glad you live way up north.
Here's the trouble with television news, though: If what’s making the news keeps recurring every night, the producers scratch their heads over how to show it to you without driving you nuts with monotony.
That is what has happened in the past year and a half with COVID-19. The only images they can think of to show you are the vaccine bottles jiggling over the treadmills and people getting shots in their arms. After a year of that every night, I’d have to say I’d prefer Walter or Neil reading.
If you watch television news at night, they've run out of ways to illustrate what they're talking about during reports on the disease, so they just keep showing people getting shots in the arm. What are they going to show, somebody sneezing?
At first, it took some people by surprise. I pictured some dinnertime watchers looking at shots going into arms and swooning, either on their backs in an easy chair or, worse yet, face down in their mashed potatoes.
But, in the past year of seeing the same thing night after night, they’ve steadied. Some have probably even enrolled in medical school.
But watching that same procedure every night hasn’t gotten any more entertaining. Just the opposite.
I've gotten worn out watching needles trespassing into arms a dozen times a night, both on network and local newscasts.
Is it the needles piercing the limbs that make me cringe? Heavens no! Catch a glimpse of any adventure show nowadays, and skin being pierced will soon stop being offensive (or entertaining).
But, day after day, night after night, watch shots being administered several dozen times, and before long you’ve had enough.
It’s all arms, these days. I think back to my days as a little kid when I had to get a shot. It was 50-50 whether the doc would say roll up your sleeve or drop your drawers.
Since I played baseball every day back then, I was glad to get my injection in my lower back instead of my upper arm. Better to hurt where you sit than where you hit.
But where would the TV people be if the COVID doctors decided today the vaccinations had to be given under the back pocket, as they were in my day? How are you going to show that day after day, night after night? Or just once, even?
There’s nothing very daring about an upper arm, regardless of age, gender, size, shape or any other consideration. But the news people haven’t had to explore that other vicinity.
Whereas, when they first started showing the inoculations, it was mostly people in their 60s and 70s, these days, it’s kids. But, senior citizens or kindergarteners, I’ve had enough.
If you haven’t gotten your shots, for whatever reason, please take into account that, the longer the disease persists, the longer we’re going to have to watch newscasts featuring a dozen or so injections every night.
The same commercials continue to drone on during every newscast. They used to be the most annoying, tiresome, repetitious sight inflicted on viewers.
Now, the advertisers and newscasters can at least be relieved that the ads we have memorized are no worse to watch than the non-stop vaccinations.
And, as for showing the injections, there’s no hint that anybody in TV news has thought of a better idea yet. So I guess we viewers, like the people facing off with a needle, are stuck with it.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
