My wife has had two Siamese cats practically all of her adult life. She has always lived by the old saying, “Two cats are better than one.”
Up until very recently, she had Isis, 21 years old, and Kelsey, 17. The two cats never liked each other and never exchanged so much as a meow.
The only contact they had was, when Isis would stray within Kelsey’s reach, she’d be rewarded with a swat or a nip on the trespassing body part.
It’s hard to judge with cats, but my estimate is that these two animals’ animus landed somewhere between a casual resentment and outright hatred.
When my wife and I would leave the house for hours at a time, we’d return to occasionally see them resting on the same bed, although one would be at the foot and the other at the head, and they’d always be facing each other. There’d be no sneaking up, with these two.
Anyway, Kelsey went to her eternal reward a few weeks back, and I passed the glum news along to Isis. I hadn’t seen such joy on her face since the Thanksgiving I spilled the gravy all over the floor.
I left her alone to grieve, thinking that 15 years together must have forged something that would be missed.
I wandered past the room a while later and would have sworn I heard her humming “Happy Days Are Here Again.” I peeked around the corner, though, and realized it was the TV. But she was tapping her foot.
Anyway, what I’m getting at with this somber tale is that the events have exposed a breakthrough: I now believe cats can talk. Isis hasn’t shut up since the day I gave her the bad news, giving me plenty of material with which to study a cat’s language.
Since the unfortunate passing (my wife’s words, not the survivor’s), Isis is making up for lost time in terms of communication.
The number of words is astonishing. As a reporter and editor, I’ve always been fascinated by language, of course, but the feline tongue is brand new to me.
I’ve been studying her vocabulary and have drawn some intriguing conclusions.
We all know “meow,” naturally. She says that almost without giving it any thought as she sashays past me. I used to believe meow meant literally “Hi, how ya doin?”, but my new findings point to “What’s eatin’ you?”
But she has many other words in her vocabulary. Here are a few: mrow, mahhh, meeeyah, mowrrah and myawp. Some of these, and many others, mean “I’m hungry. Get off the couch.”
There are other thoughts she communicates, as well.
Sometimes, she’ll say “moooo.” That means “Give me a shot of milk in my water dish.” (“Moooo” comes from the bovine for “milk.” I have not yet uncovered any words in feline for “please” or “thank you.”)
Some of her wisecracks have admittedly fostered irritation on my part. For example, one day, I was walking by and she said “mrowum.” I looked down at her, and, as she was at shoe level, I noticed my sneaker was untied.
I leaned over and tied it.
“Thank you,” I said, believing she had been worried I’d step on the errant lace and take a spill.
A little while later, the same thing happened. I walked by, and she again said “mrowum.”
I bent over to tie my shoe, but, this time, it was not untied.
I looked over at the cat, who appeared to be grinning. She said “Nyah nyah,” which I now know means, “Made you look. Made you look.”
She’s pulled that one on me at least a dozen times since. I’m not falling for it anymore.
I learned another word yesterday. She was hungry, so I opened a bag of cat food and poured some into her bowl.She gave it a look and walked away, saying “Neoooo.” That meant “Canned food only.”
My question is, where has she gotten this extensive vocabulary? Has she taken up reading?
I concluded she’s just overcome with all the celebrating. Her mood has changed dramatically and permanently.
She now grooms herself regularly, without reminders. She prances around with both her head and her tail held high.
Since Kelsey’s regrettable departure, my wife has begun spoiling Isis in ways even I never imagined. She kisses her repeatedly on the face and head, offers snacks at all times of the day and night and pets her raw.
None of this should have surprised me, and, in fact, it hasn’t.
But one incident has me astonished. I’m pretty sure I have another one of her utterances figured out:
This morning, she said, “Meaaarf,” which means “Can I get a dog?” Maybe she’s missing Kelsey a little after all, sort of.
I perked up. “Go ask your mother,” I said. “And tell her I’m not against it.”
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
