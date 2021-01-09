Now that both my wife and I are retired, we like to spend as much time as possible together.
Our entertainment tastes aren't precisely identical, though, so being together requires some compromise. Mainly by me.
For example, she likes to spend time in stores. I don't. And, in this current health disaster, she bars me anyway, which is about the only decent outcome of COVID I've heard. So I ferry her frequently to the grocery store and park the car. She goes in the store; I sit in the car.
Besides, she's kind of a lousy driver (although I'd appreciated it if you didn't tell her I said so, as we're not in 100% agreement on that point), and I'd hate to see her drive off into Lake Champlain, especially if I'm in the passenger seat.
When I perform a gesture such as that for people – especially the my one and only – I like to think I specialize in providing top-flight service. That includes two essential ingredients: safety and convenience.
When we began this routine, I was inexperienced and overlooked some of the nuances. For example, I would drop her off at the store and go look for a parking space. She'd finish up her business inside and come out to get back into the car.
Except she didn't know where I was. She'd have to walk around looking for the car and couldn't find it, as I'd either be in a spot unknown to her or be driving around looking for one.
Often, I'd be driving in one direction and she'd be walking in another. This could go on for hours. Once, I drove and she walked for what seemed like all night. When I finally came across her the next morning, she was exhausted, as was her patience.
“Boy, you look bushed,” I said, which, judging from the look on her face had not fully conveyed the sympathy I'd aimed for.
So we adopted a new protocol: When we drove into the lot, I'd park the car before she got out, so she'd know where to reunite when she finished shopping.
Except, as I noted earlier, I strive for first-rate service, so I feel I have to get as close to the store as possible so she won't have to walk as far when she finishes.
So, over time, I further refined the service. While she was in the store, I'd see a spot open up closer to the door and streak over to grab it.
Except she wouldn't know I'd moved, and when she'd come out of the store she couldn't find me.
We have two cars. I have a little, bright-red Fiat that's very easy to pick out even in the most crowded parking lots. She has an SUV that's a dead ringer for every other car in America. When we have her car, the problem is compounded. And we usually do, since the little, bright-red Fiat doesn't have room to accommodate what she calls a successful shopping trip.
Sometimes, I'll sit in the car and read a newspaper or a book; sometimes, I'll work on a crossword puzzle. But, even with those time-killers, I'll concentrate on keeping my eyes peeled for another parking space closer still to the store.
Often, my wife will leave the car and I'll spot a space a row or two closer, so I'll dart over there to occupy it. I can't help it. If I see a better space, I have to have it. I'm a very responsible chauffeur.
There's the convenience I mentioned. She won't have to stagger quite as far.
As for safety, I look for spaces I can exit head first. Given a choice, I'd sooner not have to back out. Trucks, SUVs and cars with tinted windows can prevent you from seeing what's coming down the row until you're already in it.
So, not only can my wife climb back into the car with the least possible exposure to an errant auto or an overenthusiastic shopper, I'll generally avoid the risk of getting plowed into as I back out of the space.
As you can see, I have my wife's welfare in mind all my waking hours. I take extreme measures to make things both safe and convenient for her.
But what thanks do I get for this extraordinary dedication?
Typically, this is the first thing she'll say when she plops onto the front seat: “What did you move the car for? I come out of the store, head for the space I left when I went in, and somebody else is parked there. What's the idea of moving?”
I'm beginning to sense that my fixation on door-to-door delivery is underappreciated.
The other day, she announced she had to go to a store.
“I'll give you a ride,” I said.
“No! Please … I mean ... you don't have to. Why don't you just sit here and watch your game?”
A new strategy was being enacted. From now on, she would drive, in spite of the proximity to Lake Champlain.
If I can't provide convenience, I, at least, still stress safety. I've packed an inner tube in her back seat, just in case.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
