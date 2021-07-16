There is plenty to see in Florida: beaches, sports, museums … But there is one thing you'd want to see and can't: noseeums.
Noseeums are Florida's version of our mosquitos, but far more aggravating. In fact, compared to a noseeum, a mosquito is a massage therapist.
Noseeums are such a mystery that even their human neighbors – reputedly even smarter than the bugs are – don't know anything about their personal life.
A couple of Floridians to whom I've always attributed moderate intelligence told me this about noseeums:
They don't bite, sting or stab. They – get this – urinate on your skin. By rule, if you wash it off within a few hours, you avoid penalty. If not, you itch for weeks.
Imagine that? They urinate on you. All over, if they've had enough to drink or if they have enough friends.
That may not sound too bad, although admittedly distasteful. After all, birds do a lot worse.
But the consequence is way worse. After a while, you develop what looks like a mosquito bite, but a mosquito bite feels good compared to this thing, which will itch as if Beelzebub himself is tormenting you.
My friends, it turns out, aren't as moderately intelligent as I thought. According to scientists, this species has developed the most lopsided set of obligations you can imagine. The female lays eggs. She has to lug these eggs around for who knows how long until they're ready to hatch to unveil a whole new generation of pests.
Before that, though, she has to collect blood for the eggs to wallow in. You think the boyfriend, or husband, or their relatives could contribute? No! All they do is provide whatever it is that fertilizes the eggs. After that, they're off seeing if any other lady noseeums are craving motherhood. What an arrangement.
We humans never see these freeloaders again. But the girlfriend has already left her calling card.
People are not aware of the noseeums' invasions until it's too late. Thus, the name: noseeum. (Get it? No see 'um.)
I had one bite that swelled to the size of my knuckle. After robbing that much blood, she must have walked home. She couldn't possibly have flown. A creature that size couldn't have gotten off the ground with that much liquid in her.
And itch? In the middle of the night, while I was half asleep, I scratched all night. By morning, it looked like I had the measles.
Plus I had to live with the fact I'd been complicit in providing a whole new colony of noseeums to torment my defenseless, unsuspecting fellow human beings.
If you go to Florida, you'll be tempted to dress down: bathing suits, shorts, flip-flops. Resist!
The less you wear in that humid heat, the more you're playing right into the hands, or whatever they are, of those torturous noseeums.
When you get off the plane, keep on those long pants, undershirts and socks. Don't give noseeums any free shots. Keep your targets covered.
I'd thought all the talk of masks down there was about COVID. It was NOSEEUMS.
Better yet, stay out of Florida altogether. There's plenty to do up here.
Enjoy the mosquitos. Appreciate that they're brave warriors for their species. They do their best to sneak up on you and penetrate for a drop or two while all the time risking a lethal swat from the back of your hand.
But they are giant tortoises compared with the tiny, fleet, virtually invisible noseeums. Big, slow lumbering oafs, by insect standards, always lumbering, lumbering, lumbering.
At least mosquitos have the nerve to make an appearance. If they do outfox you, the remedy starts from scratch. But keep Itch-X nearby. You might have red dots here and there, but at least it shouldn't keep you up all night.
Here's my most sage advice: Stay in the North. If you get the itch to get to Florida, you won't be there long before you get a bigger itch to get out.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
