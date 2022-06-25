Why do people think they automatically look better when they’re smiling?
Whenever anybody lines people up for a photograph, they are ordered to smile. As if keeping a straight face is the homeliest a person can possibly get.
Weren’t Clark Gable and Greta Garbo at their most alluring when looking somber?
Did anybody ever see pictures of Abe Lincoln or Napoleon smiling?
George Washington reputedly had wooden teeth, which may have accounted for all those pictures of him posing straight-faced. Of course, it could have been the Revolutionary War or haggling over the Constitution that brought out the serious in him. He didn’t have much to smile about even if his teeth had been made of porcelain. But, if he had a dimple, nobody will ever know it, and, really, who would among us would want to grin at a painter with Popsicle sticks dangling from our gums?
Come to think of it, you don’t see pictures of the other fellows of that era smiling, either, even with a hilarious guy like Ben Franklin in the room. Constitution Hall was not home to “Saturday Night Live.”
Not that everybody should smile. What about people like prison superintendents? Do they really want to be thought of as smiley and good natured?
What about the head of a drug cartel? A mob boss? The head of a funeral procession? Do any of those people really want to give the impression they’re about to crack up?
Whereas I used to have a very enthusiastic smile that looked like a large capital U, now, thanks apparently to age, the corners of my mouth seem to curl down. I’d have to stand on my head to look as if I were smiling. As it is, if I smile, I just break even, as my lips circle around my face in a straight line.
Sometimes smiling is so exaggerated it defeats its purpose. For example, did you ever notice that in TV ads people oversmile by so much that you’d like to step on their toes and see how they look in real life?
There’s an ad on television for an Inogen breathing apparatus that contrasts Shirley, a woman who has one, with Mary, a woman who doesn’t. Shirley is shopping for tomatoes in her grocery store with this feather-light device hanging over the back of her shoulder, and she couldn’t be happier if she had a new set of lungs.
Meanwhile, Mary, stuck with dragging her clumsy oxygen machine around on a set of wheels behind her, looks as if she’s just been sentenced to 40 years of solitary confinement.
To me, the first one’s smile is no more appealing than the second one’s scowl. If I passed Shirley in a grocery store, I’d do a double take to see if somebody was tickling her.
Do contented people necessarily smile all the time as a reflection of their mood? Do you have to smile cheek to cheek as a token of your satisfaction with the hand you’ve just been dealt? (If that were true, imagine how the game of poker would have changed over the years.)
I admit that saying “cheese” looks better than saying “choose.” But why do you have to say anything?
Can’t a serious, intellectual, reflective pose be just as compelling as a full-throated giggle? Mona Lisa wasn’t exactly laughing her head off.
Actually, a lot of people who smile for a picture are forcing it, and it shows. A nice, natural smile by a happy person has its charm, but an order from behind a camera is nothing to smile about.
The next time I’m roped into posing for a picture and the photographer shouts “Smile,” I’ll reply, “Give me $20 and make me happy.”
That way, I’ll have something to smile about.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
