Have you seen those TV ads trying to convert us all into gamblers by buying lottery tickets? New York is one of the states trying to cash in on the success Nevada and New Jersey have enjoyed.
“Megabucks makes millionaires,” the ads contend. The camera closes in across a lake toward a house or camp where a family is gathered on a moonlit evening.
Suddenly, the camp erupts as the family learns one of them has just won $1 million.
The ad concludes by claiming the lottery has “been making millionaires for 30 years.”
It does not mention that the lottery has also been breaking hearts for 30 years. What about the huge majority of players who never win anything? Somebody will eventually win, all right – somebody else.
A win might actually be the absence of a big loss: “Great news, Honey. We spent only $25 on lottery tickets today. What do you say we celebrate?”
You could have bought a bottle of spiffy wine, tickets to a show at the Strand, a vacation in Cadyville. Instead, you bought a pocketful of unproductive lottery tickets.
You spent 15 minutes scratching them off, wore a corner off Abe Lincoln's head and grew a corn on your thumb.
Don't get me wrong. I have nothing against anybody who wants to cast their lot with the lottery. I've been known to affirm my interest in a football team or a racehorse with a monetary investment from time to time. No morals clauses in this column.
I don't know whether they still do it, but I remember even the Catholic Church used to run bingo nights, in which parishioners were invited in to hand over their money.
But for states to try to compel you to participate in its own game of chance by selling you on the idea you're moments away from affluence seems just a trifle ungovernmentlike.
Here's how much I know about the lottery: I wouldn't know where to cash in a ticket if I did win $1 million. I picture myself handing the winning ticket over to a Stewart's clerk and having her count out $1 million in small bills.
“Sorry, the last $100 will have to be in nickels,” she says and then posts a sign on the cash register saying “Correct change only.”
The odds of winning a prize in any New York State Lotto game are 1 in 46.2, according to the lottery website. And the win might barely compensate you for the ticket and the gas you burned getting to the store to buy it.
The chance of winning $1 million is 1 in 2.53 million. The entire population of the United States is about 330 million. There are 1.3 million people in the 15 counties from Albany County to Clinton and out to Jefferson, where Watertown is. If every person bought one ticket, you'd probably have to go downstate to find the winner.
And if word gets out you won $1 million, you'll have every freeloader you ever met dropping by to renew old acquaintances.
Some people, we have to admit, just never do learn to take a loss gracefully.
A number of years ago, I had this friend who'd retired from the composing room at the Press-Republican. Her name was Gerry, and she was a big, imposing-looking woman with kind of a sour expression imprinted on her face and what seemed like a disposition to match. Actually, though, she was a sweetheart, if treated accordingly.
Gerry became a religious woman as she neared the end of her life. She was convinced God had a plan for her, which was this: He was going to reward her for a life well lived by conferring on her, not a mere bingo win, but a winning million-dollar lottery ticket.
As I said, she was not shy about airing her grievances to anyone who'd provoked them, and there's no reason to think God was exempt, as committed to his priorities as she claimed to be.
She died broke, and very likely God had some explaining to do. Even he was taking a chance by inviting her to spend eternity with him.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
