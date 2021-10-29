PECORE — A son, Micah Edward, Sept. 1, 2021, to Edward and Diana Pecore.
CLOOKEY — A son, Leo Gabriel, Sept. 1, 2021, to Brooke Clookey.
WEIDMAN — A son, Wyatt Christopher, Sept. 3, 2021, to Reece Sharron and Christopher Weidman.
RODRIGUEZ — A son, Zilas Kenji, Sept. 4, 2021, to Alicia Nolan and Edwin Rodriguez.
MONTROY — A son, Nash Alexander, Sept. 4, 2021, to Jennifer Smith and Brian Montroy.
CLARK — A son, Ferris Lutzy, Sept. 4, 2021, to Amanda Lutzy and Albert Clark.
DUPREY — A son, Lincoln James, Sept. 4, 2021, to Alexis Seymour and Joshua Duprey.
SMART — A daughter, Nora Grace, Sept. 5, 2021, to Jenna and Quinn Smart.
SHAUGHNESSY — A daughter, Everly Lou, Sept. 7, 2021, to Kylie McCabe and Alex Shaughnessy.
KELEHER — A son, Delcan James, Sept. 8, 2021, to Catherine and Brandon Keleher.
JARVIS — A son, Lincoln Robert, Sept. 8, 2021, to Mackenzie and Christopher Jarvis.
PROVOST — A daughter, Bella Rose, Sept. 9, 2021, to Shania Boyd and Anthony Provost.
BRUNI — A son, Leo Thomas, Sept. 10, 2021, to Promelia Forette and Anthony Bruni.
LaBARGE — A son, Isaiah Paul Alan, Sept. 11, 2021, to Mary Ann and James LaBarge.
JABAUT — A daughter, Josie Reign, Sept. 12, 2021, to Kristie and Brandon Jabaut.
SABATINI — A daughter, Lillian Georgiana, Sept. 12, 2021, to Sarah West and Duncan Sabatini.
DeLEO — A son, Gavin Robert, Sept. 13, 2021, to Brandi and Jeremy DeLeo.
HACK — A son, Declan Joseph, Sept. 14, 2021, to Rebekah Hynes and Joseph Hack.
HART — A daughter, Hailey Rae, Sept. 14, 2021, to Michelle and Justin Hart.
BELL — A son, Nixxon Ray Scott, Sept. 15, 2021, to Casey Gardner and Michael Bell.
BUCKLEY — A daughter, Kadence Elizabeth, Sept. 15, 2021, to Kristina Buckley.
BIJEAU — A daughter, Ava Elise, Sept. 16, 2021, to Ashley and Beau Bijeau.
TROMBLEY — A son, Maverick Austin, Sept. 16, 2021, to Antonia and Austin Trombley.
GRAVES — A daughter, Chloe Elisabeth, Sept. 18, 2021, to Alexandria Butler and Casey Graves.
BENNETT — A daughter, Amelia, Sept. 19, 2021, to Allison and Michael Bennett.
TEDFORD — A son, Wyatt Michael, Sept. 20, 2021, to Heidi Daniels and Michael Tedford II.
BENSON — A son, Elijah Kane, Sept. 22, 2021, to Lynne Holbrook.
RILEY — A son, Barrett Matthew, Sept. 23, 2021, to Chelsea and Derrick Riley.
CRAMER — A son, Arthur Wren, Sept. 24, 2021, to Sarah and Warren Cramer.
McCARTHY — A daughter, Jenavieve Shannon, Sept. 24, 2021, to Jennifer and Colin McCarthy.
GUILLETTE — A daughter, Roslyn Elizabeth, Sept. 25, 2021, to Elizabeth and Adam Guillette.
McGILL — A daughter, Liv Jameson, Sept. 26, 2021, to Jayme keable and Andrew McGill.
BIGNESS — A daughter, Penelope Lynn, Sept. 27, 2021, to Alicia and Joseph Bigness.
CLARK — A son, Radisson Quinn, Sept. 27, 2021, to Ashley and Benjamin Clark.
BROOKS — A daughter, Isla Rae, Sept. 27, 2021, to Erica and Christopher Brooks.
CORROW — A son, Gunnar James Lawrence, Sept. 27, 2021, to Sarah Rock and Matthew Corrow.
LAWRENCE — A daughter, Emmie Joyce, Sept. 30, 2021, to Allyssa Glaser and Ryan Lawrence.
