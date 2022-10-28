MANLEY — A daughter, Mia Marie, July 25, 2022, to Emily Delaney and Tyler Manley.
EPPLER — A daughter, Elliana Grace, Sept. 7, 2022, to Rebecca and Zachary Eppler.
HARRINGTON — A daughter, Willow Marie, Sept. 7, 2022, to Jennifer and Jacob Harrington.
BECHARD — A daughter, Ella Ann, Sept. 8, 2022, to Carrie Mills and Chad Bechard.
LaPORTE — A son, Anthony James, Sept. 9, 2022, to Christina and Anthony LaPorte.
BUKSA — A son, Frank Kayce Ralph, Sept. 9, 2022, to Andree and Frank Buksa.
PROVOST — A daughter, Elijah Maze, Sept. 9, 2022, to Kaylyn Provost and Phillip Covel.
NEWELL — A son, Emmett Michael, Sept. 10, 2022, to Katherine and Austin Newell.
FOUNTAIN — A son, Roman Edgar, Sept. 13, 2022, to Susan Geppner and John Fountain.
TAVERNIA — A daughter, Emma Lynn, Sept. 13, 2022, to Shelby Lunan and Ethan Tavernia.
MULVERHILL-LAZORE — A son, Bainx Anthony, Sept. 14, 2022, to Sasha Lazore and Bradley Mulverhill.
SEIDEN — A daughter, Juliana Elizabeth, Sept. 16, 2022, to Adelia Clifford and Nicholas Seiden.
HEBERT — A son, Hudson Waylon, Sept. 16, 2022, to Chelsie and Matthew Hebert.
HALLAM — A son, Malachi Atticus, Sept. 16, 2022, to Sierra Tuper and Patrich Leduc.
DOMINY — A son, Waylon Allen, Sept. 16, 2022, to Vashti McCormick and Dalton Dominy.
DUPREE — A son, Sullivan Donald, Sept. 17, 2022, to Darby and Tyson Dupree.
JAQUES — A daughter, Ella Grace, Sept. 18, 2022, to Sarah Randall and Adam Jaques.
NALLEY — A son, Travick Dean George, Sept. 18, 2022, to Jayda Timmons and Gabriel Nalley.
HENAULT — A son, Beau Michael, Sept. 19, 2022, to Tori Reynolds and Jacob Henault.
BROGNA — A son, Brooks Lee, Sept. 20, 2022, to Sarah MacConnell and Frank Brogna.
HUGGINS — A son, Wilder Arnez, Sept. 21, 2022, to Kelsey Wallace and Allen Huggins.
GERROW — A daughter, Emmie Rae, Sept. 23, 2022, to Brittany Carboy and Dakota Gerrow.
JOLICOEUR — A daughter, Maya Rae, Sept. 24, 2022, to Rachel and Matthew Jolicoeur.
REBIDEAU — A son, William John, Sept. 25, 2022, to Jessica and Justin Rebideau.
BRYANT — A son, Jaxson Walter, Sept. 26, 2022, to Rachel and Justin Bryant.
LaPIER — A daughter, Ellianna Laco, Sept. 28, 2022, to Jocelyn and Travis LaPier.
SYMAN — A daughter, Cynthia Faith, Sept. 29, 2022, to Lillian Aubin and Robert Syman.
McKEE — A daughter, Cecily Rae, Sept. 30, 2022, to Caitlin and Derrick McKee.
