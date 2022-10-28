MANLEY — A daughter, Mia Marie, July 25, 2022, to Emily Delaney and Tyler Manley.

EPPLER — A daughter, Elliana Grace, Sept. 7, 2022, to Rebecca and Zachary Eppler.

HARRINGTON — A daughter, Willow Marie, Sept. 7, 2022, to Jennifer and Jacob Harrington.

BECHARD — A daughter, Ella Ann, Sept. 8, 2022, to Carrie Mills and Chad Bechard.

LaPORTE — A son, Anthony James, Sept. 9, 2022, to Christina and Anthony LaPorte.

BUKSA — A son, Frank Kayce Ralph, Sept. 9, 2022, to Andree and Frank Buksa.

PROVOST — A daughter, Elijah Maze, Sept. 9, 2022, to Kaylyn Provost and Phillip Covel.

NEWELL — A son, Emmett Michael, Sept. 10, 2022, to Katherine and Austin Newell.

FOUNTAIN — A son, Roman Edgar, Sept. 13, 2022, to Susan Geppner and John Fountain.

TAVERNIA — A daughter, Emma Lynn, Sept. 13, 2022, to Shelby Lunan and Ethan Tavernia.

MULVERHILL-LAZORE — A son, Bainx Anthony, Sept. 14, 2022, to Sasha Lazore and Bradley Mulverhill.

SEIDEN — A daughter, Juliana Elizabeth, Sept. 16, 2022, to Adelia Clifford and Nicholas Seiden.

HEBERT — A son, Hudson Waylon, Sept. 16, 2022, to Chelsie and Matthew Hebert.

HALLAM — A son, Malachi Atticus, Sept. 16, 2022, to Sierra Tuper and Patrich Leduc.

DOMINY — A son, Waylon Allen, Sept. 16, 2022, to Vashti McCormick and Dalton Dominy.

DUPREE — A son, Sullivan Donald, Sept. 17, 2022, to Darby and Tyson Dupree.

JAQUES — A daughter, Ella Grace, Sept. 18, 2022, to Sarah Randall and Adam Jaques.

NALLEY — A son, Travick Dean George, Sept. 18, 2022, to Jayda Timmons and Gabriel Nalley.

HENAULT — A son, Beau Michael, Sept. 19, 2022, to Tori Reynolds and Jacob Henault.

BROGNA — A son, Brooks Lee, Sept. 20, 2022, to Sarah MacConnell and Frank Brogna.

HUGGINS — A son, Wilder Arnez, Sept. 21, 2022, to Kelsey Wallace and Allen Huggins.

GERROW — A daughter, Emmie Rae, Sept. 23, 2022, to Brittany Carboy and Dakota Gerrow.

JOLICOEUR — A daughter, Maya Rae, Sept. 24, 2022, to Rachel and Matthew Jolicoeur.

REBIDEAU — A son, William John, Sept. 25, 2022, to Jessica and Justin Rebideau.

BRYANT — A son, Jaxson Walter, Sept. 26, 2022, to Rachel and Justin Bryant.

LaPIER — A daughter, Ellianna Laco, Sept. 28, 2022, to Jocelyn and Travis LaPier.

SYMAN — A daughter, Cynthia Faith, Sept. 29, 2022, to Lillian Aubin and Robert Syman.

McKEE — A daughter, Cecily Rae, Sept. 30, 2022, to Caitlin and Derrick McKee.

