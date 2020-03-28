“The God Game”
Danny Tobey’s second novel, “The God Game,” is an edgy, propulsive techno-thriller.
A reality-based video game comes to life for a group of naive teenagers, and the consequences are deadly.
They call themselves The Vindicators, and they are watching your every move. When the video gamers accept the invitation to play The God Game, what they don’t know is that they find themselves in real life danger, and nobody is safe. The video game is controlled by artificial intelligence. When players join the underground fray, a dark, formidable force stalks each of them, which eventually leads to a handful of horrific deaths. But if a character follows the AI’s instructions, they are rewarded handsomely, any prize of their choice.
However, the only way to leave the game is to kill somebody, an opponent of their choosing—a close friend or enemy. But as the rules constantly change, each of the players find themselves in a labyrinth of unending nightmares, fighting each other to a bloody end.
The premise is ambitious and absorbing but the execution is not wholly satisfying. It is difficult to distinguish the large cast of characters in each chapter, and Tobey would have benefited by titling each chapter with character’s names instead of the different incidences transpiring in the book. Tobey does hit the mark with teenage angst and the high-stress world of high school, though.
With its missteps, “The God Game” is still engrossing, hard to put down. Let’s hope it does not take Tobey another ten years to release his next book.
“I’m Thinking of Ending Things”
Check the doors and make sure they’re locked before you begin reading Iain Reid’s creepy and unsettling, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things.”
This brief, spooky tale of psychological terror sets the stage for an original and bold new wave of storytelling. Reid puts the reader in suspense from the first line: “I’m thinking of ending things. Once this thought arrives, it stays. It sticks. It lingers. It dominates.”
Told from the point of view of an unnamed female protagonist, the story’s disquieting narration continues at a fast-paced clip, keeping the reader in the dark about what is really going on until the very end of the novel.
A young couple, an unnamed woman and her boyfriend, Jake, are driving to a farmhouse in the middle of nowhere to meet Jake’s parents. While traveling through a whiteout, Reid evokes goose bump suspense and horror through unusual, startling, out-of-the-blue conversation between the two characters. “Dark matter makes up the majority of all matter, and it’s still a mystery,” one character says to the other, which prompts not only the character to react indifferently, but the reader feels a sense of foreboding and high-wire tension, that something odd or life-threatening is about to happen.
Reid delivers a well-paced, nerve-jangling trip to the dark side that will keep the reader on edge, wondering what will happen next in this diabolical novel.
“36 Righteous Men”
Steven Pressfield pens an exceptional apocalyptic serial killer thriller with “36 Righteous Men.”
Detectives James Manning and Covina “Dewey” Duwai are investigating a string of murders set in New York City, 2034. Their paths lead them to the Russian mafia headquarters in Brighton Beach to the hot streets of Little Hong Kong.
Along their travels, they learn a minuscule amount of information regarding the killer and his nefarious plan to slaughter more people.
But when Manning and Dewey apprehend a female rabbinical scholar who is fleeing from a crime scene, their investigation turns fatal, bringing them face-to-face with startling new evidence. Both detectives learn of a Jewish legend of the hidden Righteous Men, the 36 people who protect the world from ruination.
More people will die if Manning and his partner do not find the mad man responsible for these heinous crimes. They must travel around the world from New York to the Holy Land if they want to stop the end-of-the-world destruction.
Pressfield combines this futuristic novel and brings it to life with supernatural and religious elements that readers will find unputdownable. Climate change is a major factor in the plot, and the solid, scary subplot packs a punch, making this a white-knuckle must-read.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.