It was inspiring to see that just about all area school budgets were approved by voters recently.
The results send a clear message that education is probably now more important than ever, and that should bode well for our future.
School districts, not just in our region, but across the state and nation, were hit hard by the economic impact the coronavirus pandemic brought to us.
State aid looked bleak in the wake of a tumbling economy where businesses shut down for the better part of three months.
Many districts were forced to look at serious staff and program cuts in order to keep the tax levy and rate at a manageable level.
While any education cuts hurt, to their credit, area districts were able to put forth budget plans that voters could get behind.
Most budgets passed easily, even the plan at Northern Adirondack Central School.
NAC, facing a bleak financial picture even before coronavirus arrived, offered a plan that went well beyond the state-mandated tax cap.
It required a 60 percent supermajority to be approved, and voters did so with 72 percent in favor.
The trend was across the state as well.
According to the New York State School Boards Association, 98.7 percent of school district budgets were approved by voters.
Their analysis, which included results for 667 of the 675 districts across the state that hold public budget votes, found that voters passed 658 school district budgets. The number of budgets defeated was nine.
Districts that proposed budgets that stayed within their tax levy caps – and thus needed only a simple majority to pass – had a passage rate of 99.2 percent, according to their study.
Thirteen districts proposed tax levies that exceeded their caps and required the 60 percent supermajority for passage. Nine of those budgets were approved for a passage rate of 69.2 percent.
Aside from the financial impact coronavirus has had on schools, we've all seen the educational impact it has had.
When schools shut down for health and safety reasons in mid-March, teachers took to teaching remotely.
The innovative ways teachers took on that challenge has been remarkable.
Through use of videos, music and the emerging Zoom platform, educators were able to reach students and their families and maintain that important contact for the remainder of the school year.
For many parents, it was a monumental challenge.
Some had to work full-time while trying their best to keep their students engaged and focused on school.
Of course educating kids remotely, although beneficial during the pandemic, is probably not the best way to conduct the development of our children academically and socially.
Kids need a classroom environment and hands-on instruction and the ability to interact with peers and adults.
It seems that the value of education was certainly highlighted by the pandemic and voters proved it with their ballots.
Another pleasing effect of coronavirus on education was the turnout for those school budget votes. Because of social distancing, voters had to cast their ballots by mail this year instead of turning up on election day.
People seemed to like that a lot better and turnout was overwhelmingly higher than normal.
In the City of Plattsbrugh for example, about 2,500 ballots were returned. Last year at the polls, only about 650 showed up.
The results are perhaps a ringing endorsement of mail-in voting, something that could certainly be a factor in all elections from here on out.
School districts were able to somehow carve out a spending plan for 2020-21, but future budgets could be problematic if help does not arrive.
There is still talk of another federal stimulus package aimed at helping to jump start the post-coronavirus economy.
Let's hope that such a package includes ample funding for states and municipalities, and that states, in turn, hand down the needed funding to keep our schools healthy and vibrant.
