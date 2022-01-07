Last week’s article was about the safety benefits of roundabouts. Although they are scarce in Upstate New York, they are very prevalent in many cities in the US and in Europe.
In the US, Carmel, IN is the capital of roundabouts with over 130 of them in that city of 100,000 people. Carmel has been replacing traditional signalized intersections with roundabouts every year. The Villages in Florida is another city with at least 45 roundabouts.
Information from an article in The Villages Daily Sun newspaper in late November contains information on other benefits of roundabouts besides safety. They can pack considerable cost savings too. Sumter County Administrator, Bradley Arnold said that while the initial cost of building a roundabout may be about the same or more than a signalized intersection, they are about $3,800 per year cheaper to maintain. The needed utilities cost less, and no equipment must be maintained.
Amber Gartner, a professional engineer with Kimley-Horn, an urban planner used by The Villages, says drivers also save on gasoline, with less starting, stopping and idling. She cites a study in Carmel, IN, that found an annual average savings of 24,000 gallons per roundabout.
Roundabouts can handle 30-50% more traffic than other intersections, according to U.S. DOT figures. “Roundabouts in Sumter County provide for improved movement and flow of traffic,” county administrator Bradley Arnold said. “And they don’t suffer from power outages like a signal does. If the power goes out, they still work just the same.”
Finally, they just look prettier than other types of intersections, with landscaping and sculptures. You just can’t put anything in a roundabout that would block sight lines.
Attitudes shift with familiarity
Initially, some drivers have a negative attitude regarding roundabouts because they may not be sure how to navigate them, although there is plenty of information on this from the U.S. DOT and other sites. Single-lane roundabouts, like at the intersection of Route 11 and the Northway (I-87) in Champlain, or on US Route 9 in Plattsburgh, are easy to navigate. On busier highways, multiple-lane roundabouts are a bit trickier, but signs before roundabout entrances clearly show how best to navigate them, according to Robert Siemer, Villages district lieutenant for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. “If everyone abided by the best practices and obeyed the road signs, you would never have a problem,” said Sumter. “We wouldn’t have any crashes.”
Overall, attitudes tend to shift with familiarity. “In general, once people have maneuvered a roundabout and are familiar with it, it’s a positive experience,” Gartner said. That’s a good thing, because roundabouts are here to stay, and more are on the way. NYS DOT has a mandate to consider a roundabout whenever there is a new intersection or a major renovation to an existing one.
— Dave Werner is vice chairman of the Franklin County Traffic Safety Board.
