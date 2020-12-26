Ghosts and a bloody past haunt the White House in Andrew Pyper’s spooky historical fiction novel, “The Residence.”
Pyper is a master of the macabre and knows how to scare his readers and keep them flipping pages at a fast clip. He sets up the main tragedy when the President-elect Franklin Pierce, his wife, Jane, and their son, Bennie, are travelling to his inauguration in Washington, D.C. Disaster strikes when the Pierces’ train derails, killing Bennie, the only casualty. Franklin and Jane’s lives are changed forever.
When they move into the White House, Jane knows something is not quite right within the residence. She hears noises in the walls and a child’s laughter late at night.
Pyper weaves in a lot of backstory and does a masterful job generating a moody, atmospheric, creepy narrative, blurring the lines of reality and fiction. Alongside other specters, Pyper creates a depraved character in Sir, a malevolent entity who haunts the White House and takes the shape of the Pierce’s son, Bennie, who manipulates the Pierces at all hours, day and night.
The issues of slavery and social injustice are jarring and in the right hands with Pyper as he draws the line of past and present with accuracy and believability. “The Residence” is an addictively sinister and hypnotizing novel from start to finish.
“Murder on the Metro”
Margaret Truman’s “Murder on the Metro” is Jon Land’s propulsive new Capital Crimes thriller.
From the explosive start, a drone attack on the sun-kissed beach of Caesarea kills dozens of innocent lives, setting the novel into a hellish roller coaster ride that readers will not be able to put down.
Land’s gift for suspense impels a stronger story when he adds further tension to the plot involving Vice President Stephanie Davenport’s mysterious death due to an alleged heart attack.
When the third and final blow arrives in the form of a terrorist attack on the Washington Metro, it is up to private investigator, Robert Brixton, to try to figure out who is behind the ruthless attack. As Brixton learns of the previous terrorist attacks in Caesarea and at the White House, he doesn’t suspect that all three incidents are related but knows something sinister is at work.
Following a labyrinthine trail of corrupted politicians and merciless cold-blooded killers, Brixton finds himself in a load of trouble as he navigates the shadowy world of politics in order to track down a brutal killer who is willing to create havoc and exterminate millions of innocent lives.
Land is a master of high-wire tension, and his white-knuckle style ramps up the harrowing aspect of this vividly taut, satisfying thriller.
“Let’s Fake a Deal”
Sherry Harris’s 7th delightful Garage Sale Mystery, “Let’s Fake a Deal,” finds amateur sleuth and former military spouse, Sarah Winston, fighting to clear her name after a sale gone wrong.
Sarah is arrested for stolen goods sold at her garage sale at the beginning of the mystery, and watching her try to get out of the dilemma is most enjoyable. Harris’s plots are always fast, engaging and well-written, but it is her plotting, red herrings and characterizations of people that stand out in these fun, puzzling mysteries.
As Sarah fights to clear her own name, she must also help her military friend, Michelle, who finds herself hit with an anonymous discrimination complaint by one of the majors. Michelle is on the list of lieutenant colonels to be promoted to colonel, and not everyone in her small circle concurs. The plot thickens and takes a dastardly turn when one of the men Michelle suspects of accusing her of discrimination is discovered dead in her car.
It is up to Sarah to ask questions, search the grounds of the Air Force Base and around her Massachusetts town to learn what really happened to the major if she wants to keep her friend—and herself—out of jail.
“Let’s Fake a Deal” is another solid, cozy, delightful mystery. If you’re looking for comfort between the pages of a book, pencil in some time for Harris’ Garage Sale Mysteries. Also sprinkled throughout the story are useful tips for the yard sale enthusiast.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
