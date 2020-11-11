Today is the day we honor our veterans and all they’ve done for us over the centuries.
We owe them a tremendous debt of gratitude for the sacrifice and commitment they have given to our country in war after war for more than 240 years.
It is largely because of our veterans and their sacrifices that we have been able to preserve our freedom and our democracy.
But for being such heroes, they often walk humbly among us.
As the stories on today’s front page show, they are the school custodian, the truck driver, the electrician and the gardener just doing their jobs and offering no sense of the fear and challenges they faced.
What a blessing that they could return to be just another member of our communities when so many others did not make it back.
And so we talk with them, joke with them, live with them and grow with them, letting them enjoy this peace that they fought for.
But though they are more than their service, it cannot be said enough how special that makes them.
For anyone to step up and give of themselves for others is honorable.
But for someone to put their life on the line for their ideals, their country and their fellow citizens, we struggle to find the words for our appreciation.
But we can think of two words that are a good start: “Thank you.”
Thank you for putting aside what plans you may have had to answer the call.
Thank you for saying goodbye to your loved ones, knowing they were the ones you were setting out to protect.
Thank you for putting one foot in front of the other when it seemed you could walk no farther.
Again, we appreciate that so many veterans ask to leave that part of their history behind to make new memories in the years beyond.
But even if you don’t hold a full conversation with a veteran about their service today, just keep the meaning of that service in mind.
Keep it in mind when you look at the flag.
Keep it in mind when you vote.
Keep it in mind when you support leaders and organizations who pledge to give back to our veterans through healthcare and housing.
Keep it in mind when you do your own part to give back to your fellow Americans, whether through military service, community volunteering or in many other forms.
Just keep it in mind.
We wish all of the veterans across the North Country a safe, happy holiday season.
