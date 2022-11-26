I am thankful for a spectrum of authors ranging from Ray Bradbury to R. L. Stine and Joyce Carol Oates and all of their satisfying books that have captured a place in my heart over the years.
Yet there is one author in particular who has inspired, entertained, and educated me on my writing journey. Jim Grimsley has been an encouragement during my writing endeavors. His LGBT literary fiction continues to be a beacon of hope for me as a writer and artist. The first book of his that propelled me into becoming a writer is “Winter Birds.” The narrative is about the devastatingly truthful and brutal life of a young boy living with an alcoholic, abusive father and being the black sheep of the family. The lyrical prose sang to me, rankled and frightened in its pure, unflinching rawness about growing up gay in a small community. Most importantly, the book inspired me to write my own novels.
My writing aspirations flourished from that stunning and unusual novel. I went on to write about my own struggles of being gay and living in a tight-knit town, incorporating my ideals into my own fictional writing.
Grimsley’s earlier novels, stemming from “Dream Boy,” “Boulevard,” “How I Shed My Skin,” to new, immersive stories like “The Dove in the Belly,” and my favorite title in his long literary catalogue, “Comfort & Joy,” have all managed to stimulate and encourage my inner novelist.
His writing is poetic and revolutionary, life-affirming and engaging. It challenges me on many levels as a reader and writer, telling a story that is both haunting, authentic and, at times, hard to read. “Winter Birds” is a daring and ruthless story of self-exploration, being different in an outcast of homophobic family members and friends, and battling a medical condition known as hemophilia.
The novel takes place on Thanksgiving in rural North Carolina where Danny lives with his three brothers, a sister, his mother and father. The heartbreaking narrative explores a harrowing southern gothic tale of redemption. Living in an unhappy world and trying to survive as a hemophiliac and harboring a deep secret, Danny is a brave young man and an extraordinary and unforgettable character.
Violence is just half of the story. Grimsley manages to address issues with a dash of lyricism, hope, and humor that permeates the book. The story seeps beneath your skin and the violent world he has created engulfs you in a cocoon of candor, as if he is talking to you and addressing life’s real issues fraught with obstacles that seem so close to home.
Books not only remove us from reality for a few hours, but beneath the glue, paper, and ink, the written word is powerful and life-changing. Books transport us into different realms and open our eyes to new experiences. The joy of reading is incredible, losing yourself in all those words. There is an exploration in books that you cannot find in other mediums like movies and video games that allows your imagination to discover and experience a new life.
There is nothing better than when a good book transports and engrosses you in its spell. Books can be like holding up a mirror to our realities and addressing issues that need our full attention.
The world would be a colorless place without them. Find solace in reading this month. Open up your horizons, step outside your comfort zone, and learn something new between the pages of a good book.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
