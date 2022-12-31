2023 looks like a promising year for gripping new books.
As 2022 becomes a distant memory, a New Year approaches with more enticing titles that will enlighten, entertain, and enrich your life between the pages of a book.
Book lovers devoured mysteries such as the return of Patricia Cornwell’s famous fictional medical examiner Dr. Kay Scarpetta. The queen of crime rebooted her popular crime series with page-turners such as “Autopsy” and “Livid.” Delving into forensics and space and returning Scarpetta to her home turf of Richmond, Virginia, series fans rejoiced with fresh new mysteries. We will have to see what Cornwell has in store for her series’ characters and loyal fans in the upcoming year.
At the end of 2022, Luke Dumas’ debut, “The History of Fear,” jumpstarted the hearts of horror fans with his frightening take on the Devil. A breathtaking and haunting landscape of Scotland inhabited his atmospheric novel like a character itself. Dumas does not pull any punches with this grotesquely fascinating Devil-made-me-do-it tale of intrigue and paranoia. Fear saturates every page, and readers should not miss this well-written narrative. The book is being compared to one of my all-time favorite authors, Andrew Pyper, whose book “The Demonologist” (or any title from his impressive catalog) should be added to your 2023 reading list.
Other upcoming books I highly recommend taking the form of spine-tinglers and suspense stories that will command your attention from start to finish. Nat Cassidy’s spooky debut horror story, “Mary,” captures everything that scares you in your nightmares. It is a journey of awakening terror for both protagonist and the reader.
Stacey Willingham’s brilliant, edge-of-your-seat lyrical debut thriller, “A Flicker in the Dark,” finds psychologist Chloe Davis living in Baton Rouge, LA. She is on the run from a past fueled with visions of her father’s startling confession of murdering six teenage girls and a serial killer, other than her father, who lurks at the shadowy periphery of Chloe’s present life. Willingham’s next story, “All the Dangerous Things,” is set to hit bookstores on January 10, 2023.
“The Writing Retreat,” also penned by a compelling new author, Julia Bartz, is an action-packed and psychological suspense novel in the same vein as Jean Hanff Korelitz’s “The Plot” and Catherine McKenzie’s “Please Join Us.” Bartz’s page-turning story delivers a propulsive, no-holds-barred roller coaster ride in its absorbing, deft plotting. A writer giving up on her dreams of becoming published attends a writer’s retreat at the estate of a feminist horror writer only to discover that her exploration at this picturesque retreat becomes a bloodbath of claustrophobic terror. Say no more. Sign me up.
If you like your books dark and macabre, look no further. C.J. Tudor, hailed as Britain’s female Stephen King, has scared her readers silly since her first thriller, “The Chalk Man.” Since then, Tudor continues to deliver on the ghastly goods with supernatural and horror titles like “The Burning Girls,” “The Hiding Place,” and last year’s collection of scary stories, “A Sliver of Darkness.” This year she continues her darkest ways with a new, unnerving tale of horror in “The Drift,” set at a private boarding school. Five strangers awaken in a desolate landscape, hanging in a cable car stranded high above a snowy mountaintop, unaware of how they ended up in this dangerous situation. Only Tudor can keep the pages turning with mounting tension.
Joyce Carol Oates’s impressive body of work never fails to capture our attention. 2022 ended with two arresting novels in the author’s wide berth of stories. “Extenuating Circumstances,” a collection of stunning new short fiction, depicts 22-disturbing tales of mystery and madness as only Oates can pen.
“Babysitter,” one of 2022’s anticipated novels, tells an unsettling and shocking narrative about the unsolved murder spree of child killings set in the affluent suburbs of Detroit in the turbulent 1970s. The identity of the serial killer known by the police as “Babysitter” was elusive, and Oates focuses primarily on how the cases affected the residents and the tragic consequences of these horrific crimes. The author’s brilliant and orchestrated prose draws on the unexpected ways people deal with unscrupulous racism, corrupt politics, and sexual predation in American culture while mesmerizing us with an enigmatic story of suspense.
In 2023, Oates returns with a new mystery, “48 Clues into the Disappearance of My Sister,” previously published as a short story in Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine.
Timeless and monumental moments of reading await you, Dear Reader.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
