Reading Room: Thrilling ‘Echo Man’ makes for near-perfect debut

The ratings are as follows:
1 star = a snoozer.
2 stars = lukewarm.
3 stars = Likable.
4 stars = Excellent.
5 stars = A triumph.
“The Echo Man”
The hunt for a serial killer is at the blood-stained core of Sam Holland’s sensational debut thriller, “The Echo Man.”
Echoing the infamous minds of Charles Manson, Ted Bundy and Jeffery Dahmer, a new face of terror crafts a disturbing, atmospheric, and jarring puzzle for detectives Cara Elliot and Noah Deakin when a tapestry of dead bodies emerges in a macabre cat-and-mouse game of survival.
Elaborate and horrific, the unhinged killer leaves a lurid display of macerated corpses for the cops to find in the same sinister fashion as Jeffery Dahmer.
As the body count mounts in this near-perfect psychological suspense novel, the killer’s methods begin to alter, as does his modis operandi, which leaves the detectives backpedaling and scrambling for further clues. Soon, the murders move closer to home, pitting friend against friend and cop against cop.
Holland’s stunning debut thriller is something to write home about. Readers of crime fiction will devour this masterpiece. The chase is on!
“Bullet Train”
A tense, humorous, riotous ride best describes Kotaro Isaka’s entertaining novel, “Bullet Train.”
Five assassins board a high-speed train leaving Tokyo with one commitment: to steal a briefcase worth millions of dollars.
The Prince may look friendly, pleasant and young as a schoolkid but he is a cold-blooded killer with an exact purpose: make no friends, lift the briefcase and get off the train before his adversary, Kimura, a warrior whose son the Prince put in a coma, finds him and kills him.
The Prince and Kimura don’t realize the train is occupied with other assassins on the same mission—assassins deadlier and fiercer than the two.
Lemon and Tangerine, a witty but lethal duo, also searching for the briefcase, contribute comic relief to the blood-soaked narrative. Relentless banter between the two men adds a modicum of laughs (the ongoing thread of Lemon’s unhealthy childhood obsession for Thomas the Tank Engine is priceless).
There, too, is Nanao, a.k.a Ladybug, who, at the whim of his mysterious, volatile, and facetious boss, Maria, navigates the other ruthless assassins in his dogged pursuit. Fisticuffs and theatrical, life-threatening pranks follow, all in Jackie Chan style-combat exchanges.
“Bullet Train” — now also a major motion picture — is a slam-dunk from start to finish. Fast-moving and loads of fun, with a testosterone-charged punch to the gut, the book is a non-stop romp from Toyko to Morioka that barrels along at dangerous speeds.
“The Rising” and
“Blood Moon”
Jon Land and Heather Graham’s exciting sci-fi adventure, “The Rising,” and its knotty, sinuous sequel, “Blood Moon,” find two adolescents in the throes of a slow-burning romance and an adrenaline-fueled expedition as they’re chased by shadowy government men out to kill them.
As book one opens, a unique and harrowing incident launches the reader into a dizzying global crisis of biblical proportions.
A football injury sends Alex Chin to the hospital, which is a significant turning point for him. Brain scans and medical tests reveal another shocking surprise that sets the complex storyline unraveling in this crafty mystery. People in government are after Alex. But why?
A firestorm of activity sparks a feverish page-turning excursion for the characters. On the run, Alex and his friend Samantha Dixon find themselves involved in a government conspiracy.
In book two, “Blood Moon,” the stakes are higher, and an end-of-the-world calamity changes the course of the characters’ lives. Alex and Samantha cross boundaries and continents, heading to the lost Mayan city of El Mirador with a mysterious coded book as their roadmap to help restore humanity and stop the hit on their heads. A group of superhumans and special government ops will stop at nothing to keep Alex and Samantha quiet from going public with secrets that could kill them and their loved ones.
As the two youths put their lives in danger to learn the truths at El Mirador, they soon realize that nobody is safe, not even them. But will they continue for the answers they’re seeking, and at what cost? Painful choices and sacrifices will have to be made if these two young heroes can stand against the blood moon that is about to rise and change the course of humanity forever.
“The Rising” and “Blood Moon” are from Land’s and Graham’s brand-new young adult series—and they are not to be missed.
The books are vividly drawn and highly imaginative, rich with substance and excellent storytelling. Land and Graham have created humorous, sometimes scary and decidedly enthralling reads with white-knuckle twists at every turn. Fans of “The X-Files”, Rick Yancy, and Rick Riordan will devour these books.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.