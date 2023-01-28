When we want to read a clever, deductive whodunit, many book lovers reach for an Agatha Christie or G.K. Chesterton novel. Perhaps “And Then There Were None,” “The Man Who Was Thursday,” or Chesterton’s famous mystery series featuring Father Brown.
Also, a few modern-day mysteries still give our brains a workout, such as Benjamin Stevenson’s “Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone” (“Trust Me When I Lie”), an Agatha Christie and Clue-like twisty and skillfully plotted story.
American mystery/thriller writer Thomas Perry, best known for “The Butcher’s Boy” and “The Old Man,” returns with another solid and suspenseful tour de force. “Murder Book” highlights the rising crime in midwestern towns, showcasing Perry’s signature brilliance with strong characterizations of people and locales. The unorthodox methods by which Perry’s cunning protagonist ex-cop, Harry Duncan, solves crimes will keep readers speeding through the breathlessly-tense pages and hoping for another top-drawer adventure.
For fans of Richard Osman’s “The Thursday Murder Club,” prepare for a sublime, most-talked-about mystery by debut author Nina Prose. “The Maid” is a marvelous locked-room whodunit of the highest order. Critics and readers alike have enjoyed the heartwarming and analytical detective work by the author’s main character, Molly Gray. A woman with awkward social skills and struggling to maintain a sense of reserve in a world of chaos after her grandmother’s death, readers can relate to this different kind of detective.
In an age of unconventional mysteries, Jason Mosberg’s literary thriller, “My Dirty California,” finds a young man discovering the darker underworld of Los Angeles to uncover his family’s killer. Living in a disjointed, often mysterious L.A., Marty returns to Pennsylvania after living in The Golden State for ten years to visit and catch up with his father and older brother, Jody. The happy reunion is interrupted by bloodshed when Jody enters the house to find his father and brother, Marty, shot to death. Jody returns to Los Angeles to catch his family’s killers. The answers he seeks to lead him through a labyrinth of L.A.’s shadowy streets that most people do not know exists. The book reads like an eight-episode Netflix crime series through Mosberg’s cinematic and suspenseful descriptions of glamorous and often treacherous Los Angeles.
Bret Easton Ellis’s (“American Psycho” and “Less Than Zero”) 600-page tome, “The Shards,” feels like two books in one as he merges an exaggeratedly detailed, fictionalized memoir in the moody midst of a high gothic serial killer thriller. Ellis explores the issues of home invasions, teen angst, and privilege meaningfully, but the effects of a serial killer on the loose in 1980s Los Angeles ups the ante and builds to a high-wire trapeze act of suspense. Newcomers unfamiliar with Ellis’s work may want to start with his other books before venturing into this patently immersive read.
Jordan Harper’s sensational entry launch in the thriller genre, “Everybody Knows,” should be on every mystery and crime reader’s to-read list. Harper centers on the side of hardnosed crimes as bombings ravage a homeless encampment in Los Angeles. The ruthless power and righteousness of a city falling into despair through desperate, violent acts encompass this brilliant new work of fiction. Harper is an author to watch.
In the same vein as Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot or Miss Marple, a noted author of Golden Age mysteries, Dorothy Sayers, continues to entertain and intrigue us in the classic tale of whodunit.
Sayers, known for her whimsical Peter Wimsey mysteries, has an eye for detail as she mixes literary prose with ingenuity and writes some of the best secrets of the 20th century. Combining history, breathtaking scenery, and traditional detective reasoning with an inimitable protagonist in Lord Peter Wimsey, you have all the ingredients for an intelligent and marvelous series of books.
Whatever your choice of reading material, it is safe to say that you are in the right hands with any of these past and present authors. Whether you pick up a book out of curiosity, passion, or both, stimulate your literary palette for books and read.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
