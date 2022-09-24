There are two kinds of writers.
The first write in isolation, surrounded by four walls, unseen from friends for months or years at a stretch, figuratively “chained” to a laptop or writing pad, drapes drawn from civilization. They’re not to be bothered until they reach the end of their work-in-progress novel.
The second kind, the outgoing, create-anywhere type of writer, can roost in coffee shops, public transportation, or in noisy, crowded venues like bars or parks. They can compose narratives like nobody’s business and are unfazed by all that chitter-chatter: people talking, kids playing or the aggravating drone of a neighbor’s lawnmower.
Whatever group writers categorize themselves in — introvert or extrovert — we require solitude. We peck away at keyboards or write furiously in notebooks to create stories that will hopefully see the light of day for the ravenous reader to eat up and relish and talk about with their book club friends.
I fall into the first category. I have tried writing in public places or on the lawn with the summer heat beating down on me, but like every writer, we all work differently. What works for me may not work for someone else or vice versa.
I need deep stillness to write. This also includes music playing in the background. Complete silence enriches my creativity. Outside settings or unwanted noise are an unhealthy distraction for me.
However, if I hear conversation during a walk between people, the distinctive lilt in their voices, or what they are discussing, it may make good fodder for dialogue in my books. Writers never stop writing, even when we are far from our writing devices.
Most writing happens when you’re not doing it. I’ve adopted this philosophy over the years and adhere to it religiously. Thinking about writing or jotting down ideas in notepads I carry with me helps with the creative process when I am away from the laptop. Being detached from the manuscript heightens my enthusiasm to write better when I can.
All that said, writing a book can take months, sometimes years, especially if a writer is under pressure to produce a novel under tight deadlines, which is evident with my latest novel, “Shadows in the Night,” a horror/mystery/suspense sequel to 2019’s mystery novella, “Past Sins.” Clocking in at 97,000 words, it is a fresh take on the down-on-his-luck police officer, and took two years to write. I wrote when I could, mostly during breaks from my day job, but I gave myself a deadline (three months) to finish the manuscript, reaching a goal of 2,000 words per writing session.
I finished “Shadows in the Night” in the allotted time and left the manuscript simmering for another month while I started on a new scary story. My breaks between writing projects are usually short-lived and uncomfortable. I read voraciously and write book reviews, mostly on genre fiction. I need to be writing. If not, the writing muscles atrophy, and writing becomes a steep, uphill climb. Writing is like riding a bicycle. You never forget how to do it, but getting back on the saddle can be disastrous if you don’t do it regularly.
Writing a sequel to “Past Sins” had never crossed my mind. Frankly, I would not say I like writing sequels. They’re usually just a rehash of the first book with a new plot and different characters. But then, if well-written, a sequel could resonate and bring lots of joy for both writer and reader. Also, I liked the character of Officer Jack Ballinger: a ballsy, dry-humored, handsome, and clever cop. I had drawn on the rocky relationships with his parents and recurring nightmares of dead things festering in the basement of his dormant thoughts, all of it a deadly fallout from living with an alcoholic and abusive father. By the end of “Past Sins,” I knew there was more of his story to tell. I wanted to delve deeper into the hellish depths of this troubled man’s childhood.
Ballinger is a hardnosed, play-by-the-rules policeman on the hunt for the truths that have wronged him for most of his life. He is broken and troubled, a man with many flaws, working feverishly, like many of us, to become a better human being.
To summarize both books’ narratives, I would say that the main character is struggling and fighting with a past that haunts him and a present that hunts him.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.