“Star Fall”
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Detective Inspector Bill Slider finds himself hunting down a killer in Cynthia Harrod-Eagles’ compelling crime novel, “Star Fall.”
Slider is called to a scene where daytime TV star Rowland Egerton is found stabbed to death in his West London home. Upon closer inspection, the flat looks vandalized, and a Faberge box and an Impressionist painting are missing.
The main suspect is Rowland’s business partner, John Lavender, who discovered the body. Slider finds out why Lavender was in the deceased man’s home and learns of the off-camera relationship he had with the victim. As Slider digs into Lavender’s motivations for being at Egerton’s residence, he learns of the man’s mysterious background and peculiar behavior. As Slider and his tenacious team of detectives investigate the crime scene further, none of the facts seem to fit.
While looking into the adored TV personality’s past, it becomes clear to Slider that everybody didn’t love the man. Talking with the victim’s co-workers and close friends, Slider learns that the daytime darling has a buried supply of skeletons in his closet, some facts that Egerton didn’t want anyone to know.
“Star Fall” is another winning read with a diverse group of well-drawn, familiar characters. Harrod-Eagle makes the police procedure look easy, but beneath the surface of the well-plotted story is a complex, diverting puzzle readers will relish.
“The Cemetery Boys”
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
A menacing presence occupies the small town of Spencer, Michigan, in Heather Brewer’s satisfying young adult horror novel, “The Cemetery Boys.”
Stephen and his father move from Denver, Colorado, to the small, backward town of Spencer when times get tough. At age 17, Stephen’s life takes a drastic turn when he is forced to leave his mother behind in a psychiatric hospital in Michigan to get better.
Things get worse when Stephen and his father move into Stephen’s grandmother’s house as his father looks for work. Struggling with his new surroundings, Stephen befriends a crowd of boys the first week in town. Led by Devon, the all-male circle of friends is the only type of normalcy Stephen feels upon moving to Spencer. At the start of the summer, Stephen makes friends with them, hanging out and drinking at their usual hangout—the local cemetery.
When Stephen meets Devon’s sister, Cara, the mysterious goth girl attracts him, and the mystery of what is happening in the strange little town sets Stephen down a path of discovery. Stephen gets to know Cara more intimately, running into her while running errands or walking around town, sightseeing. As a spark ignites between Stephen and Cara, he feels a dark presence about her. He starts to ask her questions about Spencer but soon learns that the town has its fair share of deadly secrets.
As Stephen ventures into the dark corners of his new life, he learns that the urban legend about The Winged Ones is more than just folklore.
Brewer initiates nail-biting suspense from the preface, adding tension and mystery that will beckon readers to find out what is going on in the strange town of Spencer. “The Cemetery Boys” is a well-crafted paranormal thriller.
“The Dangers of Smoking in Bed”
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Mariana Enriquez explores the macabre world of political violence and teenage desire in her second short story collection, “The Dangers of Smoking in Bed.”
Enriquez is a gifted storyteller, writing about the horrors of everyday life in these dozen spooky stories. A sense of the supernatural lingers on the surface of each level, but it is the haunting realism of the unknown that conjures in the reader’s mind and stays there well after the book ends.
The atmosphere is a character in every story, starting with the collection’s first title, “Angelita Unearthed,” where a baby’s corpse becomes a nightmare for one family. In “Cart,” an entire neighborhood is cursed when the citizens fail to react to a persistent evil living outside their doors.
Teenagers are kidnapped, go missing, and some children are discovered brutally murdered in “Kids Who Come Back,” the most extended story and the highlight in this collection. Enriquez’s ratchets up a heady dose of horror and the supernatural, weaving in an element of plausibility in its mesmerizing finality and evoking an unsettling sense of menace.
Darkly descriptive and dazzling, “The Dangers of Smoking in Bed” triumphs from psychological horror and propulsive literature. It is a must-read and frightening collection of short fiction.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso.
