The ratings are as follows:
1 star = a snoozer.
2 stars = lukewarm.
3 stars = Likable.
4 stars = Excellent.
5 stars = A triumph.
★ ★ ★ ★
“Such a Pretty Smile”
Grotesque and captivating, Kristi Demeester’s psychological thriller, “Such a Pretty Smile,” is a well-crafted roller coaster ride that spooks and surprises at every turn.
Told in multiple timelines, Demeester does an excellent job balancing all of the narratives, creating a claustrophobic and suspenseful atmosphere.
The book opens in 2004, and Caroline Sawyer hears dogs barking and strange noises in the dark. Nobody but Caroline can hear or see these disturbing sounds. She envisions strange things in her dreams, too, but soon the dreams become part of her twisted reality. She attributes all the unexplainable activities to her debilitating insomnia, which worsens as the story goes on.
Midway through, the delusions become real and begin to take shape in her daily life and the odd sculptures she creates. She reaches out to her fiancé for help, but nothing can help quell the nightmares that plague Caroline’s life until her sudden, tragic death makes headlines.
In 2019, Caroline’s daughter, Lila Sawyer, well known because of her infamous mother, the woman whose eerie artwork made her a local celebrity, must deal with demons from the own past.
A serial killer known as The Cur kidnaps young girls and savagely kills them. He dumps their bodies at a local amusement park called Jazzland. It is a place where Lila’s past collides with her new life. Still, she will have to revisit the old stomping grounds if she wants to find answers about her mother’s death many years ago, the dead bodies of young girls at the abandoned theme park, and why it relates to Lila all these years later.
Lila does not want to revisit the horrors of her traumatic past, but she will have to if she wants to know what happened to her mother in 2004 and finally end the reign of terror of deranged Cur.
“Such a Pretty Smile” is an artfully and wickedly cunning read and Demeester is an author to watch.
★ ★ ★ ★
“Night, Neon”
Joyce Carol Oates’s latest compilation of nine suspense and mystery stories, “Night, Neon,” is a spellbinding narrative on self-exploration and an unapologetically driven tale of endurance.
In the title story, “Night, Neon,” Oates demonstrates the vulnerability of a young woman who tries to survive in a man’s world, using her beauty and intelligence to navigate the murky pitfalls of life’s journey in a world dominated by an insatiable hunger of the male persuasion.
Richly-layered and deeply menacing is the story “Wanting,” where a woman confronts a man from her past (a man she does not recognize, not at first—not until it is too late). Poignant, almost sacrificial—a lamb to the slaughter—the reader watches as Oates meticulously weaves a spiderweb-like plot with subtle, intricate precision, almost reminiscent of a Hitchcock film, where the reader can’t look away from the story playing out in front of them.
An uncanny, stunning collection of forbidding tales that will keep readers transfixed to every word, “Night, Neon” is Oates at her best: a tapestry of beautiful language and syntax, and in their stunning and hauntingly richness, each story is alluring and exploratory. A reflection of life imitating art, fine-tuned by an artist’s incomparable, skilled, assured hand.
★ ★ ★ ★
“Providence”
Four astronauts set out to try and kill an unknown alien life form in Max Barry’s creative, exhilarating science fiction fantasy, “Providence.”
World-building is Barry’s strong suit aside from his usual droll departures. An immense ship called Providence, maintained by an Artificial Intelligence, runs every aspect of the voyage, including choosing its crew members. Fighting against an alien species known as Salamanders, the four-person crew is on board for a four-year expedition to facilitate all of the activities, record their mission, and report their findings back home.
Their course of action alters and everybody is pushed to their breaking point. Egos and hostilities mount as the crew struggles to survive against a deadly alien life form—and each other. The journey into space is a tumultuous and dangerous operation that is reminiscent of “Ender’s Game” and “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
Superb storytelling and well-drawn characters provide an entertaining and disarming read as only Max Barry can do. A unique sci-fi adventure of biblical proportions.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.