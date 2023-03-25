Audiobooks are a different form of storytelling.
Listening to books instead of reading them provides a visceral, theatrical experience and a deep understanding of language. Audiobooks are also good for people with vision or literacy challenges.
If performed well with a reasonable narrator, their multiple “voices” deliver an entertaining and stimulating tale of intrigue: mystery, suspense, horror, romance, or historical.
Over the years and occasionally, as a voracious reader and book lover, I have navigated the world of reading through audiobooks. Not only to give my eyes a rest from the printed word but to stay curious and hungry for more diverse types of stories—in various formats.
Some people enjoy reading on their e-readers, and others prefer thumbing through a bound book, holding and flipping a physical soft or hardcover for entertainment. Audiobooks offer another opportunity to immerse the ardent reader in several hours of storytelling.
At a young age and into my adulthood, I had always been drawn to books and stories. Reading was my favorite pastime and still is. Reading can be hypnotic, relaxing, entertaining, and educational. Simply put—reading is fun, getting lost in a vast panorama of words and traveling to places without ever having to leave your house. You can live vicariously through the characters and all their eccentricities.
A few longtime authors—some fresh voices—whose narrators have changed the landscape of book reading continue to capture my attention. Audiobooks can offer a stimulating and enriching experience through a narrator’s theatrical vocal performance.
In the early genesis of the late great Peter Robinson’s Inspector Alan Banks novels, James Langton narrated a handful of the series books with brilliant execution. Unlike other commentaries, Langton added a specific characteristic and voice to his characters to make them identifiable, which is not always the case with audiobook narrators, as some performances mishandle the material and are cringeworthy.
Langton is a standout and notable addition to Robinson’s Alan Banks novels. If you get a chance to listen to any of the books, I highly recommend my favorite titles: “Final Account,” “Blood at the Root” and “Wednesday’s Child.”
In the mid-seventies, “Kolchak,” the inception of a new mystery drama/paranormal series, was created. Years later, scads of novels and graphic novels went into production. Audiobooks soon followed.
Luckily today, the audiobooks are still available. As evidence, “The Kolchak Collection,” three single stories written by C.J. Henderson, Jeff Rice, and Joe Gentile and narrated by Johnny Heller, who, incidentally, sounds surprisingly like actor Darren McGavin who dazzled as Kolchak in the TV series.
Heller’s deep, raspy tone adds sufficient impatience and believability to the performance of Kolchak in the audiobook compilation. All three titles are now available in a one-shop bundle, “The Kolchak Collection,” which brings readers back to a slower, distinguished time of mystery and suspense. In these recent cases, Kolchak investigates the supernatural terror and mythical world of vampires, serial killers, and a hidden world in Victorian London.
Joe Lansdale’s southern-drenched crime series featuring Hap Collins and Leonard Pine is a must-read for mystery and suspense fans. My first foray into the lovable, butt-kicking duo was Lansdale’s second book in the popular series, “Mucho Mojo,” where Leonard inherits $100,000 and a house from his late uncle. But it is not until Leonard and Hap move into the house to repair the derelict structure that both men discover the skeletal remains of a child hidden in a trunk underneath the floorboards. A wild, humorous undertaking ensues, as does an excellent, unforgettable performance by Phil Gigante.
Brian Freeman’s popular mystery series featuring Jonathon Stride provides hours of entertainment.
A thematic weight of grave suspense is best to describe Joe Barrett’s performance. Barrett’s distinctive voice for the serial killer in one of my favorite books, “Stripped,” is spine-crawling and spooky. Jonathan and his partner Serena Dial investigate a strip of high-profile murders in Las Vegas, Nevada. The cases of an assassinated prostitute and a hit-and-run murder are just the beginning for these detectives. Barrett’s vivid cast of characters is breathtakingly striking and tenacious in his delivery.
If you want a new book to kick off the spring season, I’d strongly recommend any of the titles mentioned in this column. If you are looking for a unique reading experience while driving, taking a walk, washing the dishes, or even getting ready for bed, dive into a new adventure with audiobooks.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
