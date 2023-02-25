The Benefit of Hindsight
World-class grandmaster crime writer Susan Hill delivers another atmospheric and complex puzzle with her pleasing 10th Simon Serrailler case, “The Benefit of Hindsight.”
Lafferton’s Detective Chief Inspector Simon Serrailler is still recovering from a life-altering event when in the second to last outing, “The Soul of Discretion,” he nearly loses his life while working a murder inquiry. In the previous book, “The Comforts of Home,” Serrailler takes a holiday only to be interrupted and pulled into a suspicious murder case involving a woman’s body that had washed ashore.
In “The Benefit of Hindsight,” what appears to be a decline in crime in Lafferton puts the small law enforcement on a brief respite. Hill is strongest when formulating subtle but riveting storytelling and side plots between her intimate circle of familiar characters. Simon Serrailler’s sister, Cat Deerbon, has just been promoted to a new role as a private general practitioner. Her medical and counseling skills are tested when an unexpected twist during a home visit of one of her patients has dire consequences. The situation becomes more problematic for Cat and her pregnant patient when Cat learns there is more developing in the woman’s personal life than her role as a mother to a newborn.
Crime quickly escalates into a full-throttle spate of home invasions and burglaries, and Serrailler and his astute polce force team up to bring a group of savvy cat burglars to justice. One of the home invasions goes sideways, leaving a married couple in jeopardy. When a husband and wife are physically assaulted during what is supposed to be a quick routine theft of valuable items (jewelry, art), the stakes are raised, and the husband is left battered and tied to a chair. In contrast, his wife is discovered dead at the scene.
Some readers may find the story low-key and meandering, but sometimes the subtle crimes make the loudest noise. Newcomers should start with the first book, “The Various Haunts of Men,” and familiarize themselves with Hill’s fantastic cast of characters.
“The Benefit of Hindsight” is for diehard fans only.
When the Stars Go Dark
A personal tragedy forces San Francisco detective Anna Hart into the trenches of a missing persons case in Paula Mclain’s remarkable novel, “When the Stars Go Dark.”
When disaster hits home for Anna Hart, she flees to the Northern California village of Mendocino, where she lived since childhood.
Escaping for peace of mind, Hart knows the coastal community of Mendocino is the only place left for her to recuperate and bring order to her chaotic life. However, when she arrives, she learns that everything she is trying to escape and leave behind is following her.
A young girl’s disappearance has shaken the small town and headlines the daily newspapers, reminding Hart that her tainted past has caught up to her. Struggling with her demons, Hart knows that trying to find this missing girl will help resolve many of her past traumas.
Soon, as more girls go missing, Hart’s murky past comes back to haunt her.
Weaving past and present into the plotlines adds texture and dimension to this already multi-leveled mystery. “When the Stars Go Dark” is a powerful, profoundly affecting story about redemption and absolution. How far would you be willing to go for closure?
The narrative is steeped in character study and poetic beauty. It is heartbreaking and challenging to read at times, but is also endearing and exquisitely written.
Jane Austen’s Lost Letters
Jane Cleland’s engrossing 14th Josie Prescott whodunit, “Jane Austen’s Lost Letters,” riveted until the final word.
Antique appraiser Josie Prescott is filming her TV show, Josie’s Antiques, and all hell breaks loose on the set.
Josie’s world turns upside down when a mysterious woman named Amanda Sutton visits her. Sutton is a friend of Josie’s father, who comes bearing life-changing news. Amanda hands Josie a brown paper-wrapped package, and leaves.
Josie is left stunned, confused, and curious about the woman’s arrival and the package she holds. After Amanda goes, Josie opens the package, only to be more agitated and dumbfounded when she reads a note with her name written in her father’s handwriting, and an enclosed green box.
The striking significance of two letters, enveloped in transparent plastic sleeves, bears witness to Josie’s astonishment when she reads that both stationery are signed by the famous poet Jane Austen.
The extraordinary gift presented by a woman named Amanda Sutton sets Josie down a path of shrouded mystery.
As Josie digs deeper into who Amanda Sutton is and the authenticity of the Jane Austen letters, Josie—and those closest to her—are in real danger.
Cleland balances characters and plot superbly while weaving in an engaging procedure of letter authentication and antique lore. “Jane Austen’s Lost Letters” is a solid entry in this ongoing series.
— Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
