EDITOR’S NOTE: Beginning this year, P-R book columnist Thomas Grant Bruso is introducing a five-star rating system to give an “at-a-glance” take on each book.
The ratings are as follows:
1 star = a snoozer.
2 stars = lukewarm.
3 stars = Likable.
4 stars = Excellent.
5 stars = A triumph.
★ ★ ★ ★
“Murder at the CDC”
At the start of Jon Land’s second gripping Capital Crimes novel, “Murder at the CDC,” a military transport of dangerous materials turns catastrophic when the shipment goes missing while in route.
Land shifts narratives from past to present; it is a delicate balancing act executed with talented precision. The action begins when attorney Mac Smith and his friend, Robert Brixton, become embroiled in a disturbing murder plot as gunshots are fired at the Capitol building.
Land integrates an emotional story arc that includes Brixton’s grandson, who attends a school trip at the Capitol when some of his classmates are shot and injured, and tensions escalate.
Officer Kelly Loftus adds dimension and intrigue to the already colorful cast of familiar faces. Loftus’ motivation to help investigate the crimes at the Capitol lead her through complicated and dangerous trails of treachery, chaos, and murder.
Land’s deft hand at characterization gives gravity to this superb entry, and the sharp-witted dialogue between good and bad characters is solid. Not one word is out of place. He weaves timely political and environmental issues like the coronavirus throughout the story, seamlessly and without being preachy. No filler—all action.
★ ★ ★ ★
“The Mystery of the Three Quarters”
Sophie Hannah’s third Hercule Poirot Mystery, “The Mystery of the Three Quarters,” finds the classic Belgian detective a suspect in this clever whodunit.
As the story opens, Poirot returns home and receives a visit from a distressed woman who claims that Poirot himself has written and sent a letter accusing her of murdering a wealthy man named Barnabas Pandy.
Flummoxed, Poirot declares his innocence to the outraged woman, insisting that he has never written a letter or accused anybody of murder, and is unaware of the so-called victim, Mr. Pandy.
The plot thickens when Poirot enters his home only to discover somebody waiting for him with the same identical news: a letter written on behalf of the great Hercule Poirot accusing the said letter writer of murder.
With the assistance of his longtime Scotland Yard detective friend, Edward Catchpool, Poirot sets out to discover who has gone to all the trouble to blame him for cold-blooded murder.
In his usual meticulous style, Poirot covers all paths, turning over every stone, in order to learn of Barnabas Pandy and to bring a cold, calculated killer to justice.
Reviving Agatha Christie’s beloved Poirot character proves inventive in this compulsively readable novel. The well-drawn characters and setting are flawlessly attractive: a sprawling, old mansion and an eccentric, close-knit family make for a picture-perfect mystery. The writing and skillful plotting are a highlight in Hannah’s latest outing.
★ ★ ★ ★
“Pursuit”
Relentless emotional and physical abuse is at the heart of Joyce Carol Oates’ evocative short novel, “Pursuit.”
Syntax, character and plot are Oates’ strong suits, as she displays her talents with all of them in an effortless signature of suspense and narrative.
Abby, the novel’s protagonist, struggles with a haunting memory from her past as she meanders through a debilitating haze of survival. Waking up with the same hellish nightmare night after night, wandering through a field of human bones, Abby is uncertain what is real and what is imagination. Now as an adult, Abby must confront the past if she wants to exorcise her demons.
It is in those violent, recurring visions where she finds the truth about her dark, troubled past. As she wanders the stark landscape of her dreams, to the vast field of human skulls and bones, the answers she finds are not what she ever imagined.
Oates’s daunting, bleak, courageous novel about survival is a triumph, an evocative journey that illuminates the darkest corners of the reader’s mind.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
