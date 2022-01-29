Rating System:
1 star = a snoozer.
2 stars = lukewarm.
3 stars = Likable.
4 stars = Excellent.
5 stars = A triumph.
★ ★ ★
“The Midnight Lock”
Jeffery Deaver’s 15th Lincoln Rhyme novel, “The Midnight Lock,” returns to familiar grounds and old friends, but a predictable plot and too many red herrings collapse under a buildup of subplots.
Anyone who has read a Deaver novel knows that he is the master of twists and turns. Sometimes, however, too many subplots ruin a good thing, which is the case with his new Lincoln Rhyme novel. Lincoln’s involvement in “The Midnight Lock” is minimal as his now-wife, Amelia Sachs, takes on a lock-picker wandering the streets of New York, breaking into women’s apartments.
The start of the story is clever and captivating as the reader follows the main criminal’s point of view who enters women’s bedrooms in the early hours, rummaging through their belongings and leaving cryptic messages on mirrors scrawled in lipstick, marking his territory.
Staying one step ahead of the police, NYPD Amelia Sachs is enlisted to help track down the clever culprit before he strikes again. Using her astute solving skills to help deduce, Sachs, along with the help of Rhyme, work fiendishly, pounding the pavement at all hours, to hunt down the lockpicker who is terrorizing New York City residents.
Lincoln’s participation in a past murder case sets the story’s pace only to backfire on him. When all paths hit close to home, he faces the villain in an unsurprising, formulaic conclusion.
A foray into the world of lockpicking, “The Midnight Lock” has its enticing moments, but as the saying goes, there are too many cooks in the kitchen.
★ ★ ★ ★
“Careless Whiskers”
In James’ sprightly 12th A Cat in the Stacks Mystery, “Careless Whiskers,” live theater becomes the backdrop for a murderous game of cat-and-mouse.
Charlie Harris, part-time librarian and amateur sleuth, ventures into precarious territory when he attends a live theater production of “Careless Whispers,” in which his daughter, Laura, stars.
Also taking part in the show is a domineering movie actor, Luke Lombardi, with whom Laura worked alongside in Hollywood. When Lombardi arrives with an entourage and enormous attitude, tensions ensue between the cast and crew of the production.
Lombardi’s dramatic antics frustrate the entire theater department. Still, the stresses and anxieties of putting a theater production together come to a head when Lombardi collapses and dies on stage after drinking from a glass Laura handed him.
Laura becomes the main suspect in the crime, but Charlie knows his daughter is innocent. Along with his Maine Coon, Diesel, Charlie digs into the theater’s long list of actors for the killer.
“Careless Whiskers” is a solid and entertaining read in this ongoing cozy mystery series.
★ ★ ★
“Devolution”
Max Brooks’ pedantic thriller, “Devolution,” has high moments of terror, horror, and unimaginable savagery, but the lows are unmemorable.
Part survival tale, part horror massacre, most of the novel is told through journal entries and interviews by a local journalist, Kate Holland, and her report of what happened in Greenloop, Washington.
When a group of friends venture into the isolated terrain of Mount Rainer, the Greenloop massacre has since passed, but something else has awakened in its path.
Along with the widespread investigation of Kate Holland’s journals during this distressing time, Brooks reproduces her words and events, along with his general investigation into the butchery and destruction of folk legend Bigfoot.
The book’s first half rambles into tortuous accounts of the daily goings-on in and around the famous expedition. Too much telling and not showing slows the narrative. The story’s core is a social satire on human nature and the damage of what transpires when human beings get involved and dominate everything.
Readers will have to slog through several chapters of journal entries filled with pointless filler to get to the conflict involving the hulking, hairy beasts, which lasts for a third of the entire book.
“Devolution” is a letdown.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
