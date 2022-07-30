1 star = a snoozer. 2 stars = lukewarm. 3 stars = Likable. 4 stars = Excellent. 5 stars = A triumph.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
”THE JIGSAW MAN”
A character-driven study and a grisly police procedural infuse the propulsive tone in Nadine Matheson’s psychological thriller, “The Jigsaw Man.”
A serial killer, and a clever copycat accomplice, stalk young women, dismember them, leaving a trail of body parts for the shrewd DI Angelica Henley to discover. Each crime scene is gruesome, and nothing is left to the imagination for Henley and her team, or the reader, which may be off-putting for some people. As bodies pile up, a sly cat-and-mouse game sets the Serial Crimes Unit on a wild goose chase around London to catch the culprit before another innocent life is lost.
Matheson delivers a delicious concoction of police procedural, murder mystery, and character study of all the characters. The novel centers around a broken and complicated Angelica Henley, whose home life with her husband, Rob, is on the rocks.
Combining breathless suspense, relentless action, and family drama ratchets this page-turning horror/thriller novel to a new level of intensity and grit. The captivating cliffhanger opens the door to a sequel.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
”HOME BEFORE DARK”
Riley Sager’s impressive novel, “Home Before Dark,” shocks and surprises with all of its uncanny twists and turns.
Nestled deep in the Vermont woods sits a Victorian estate shrouded in a past filled with dark secrets. The Holt family, Maggie and her parents Ewan and Jess, move in but three weeks later flee, ranting about a sinister entity living inside the rambling structure.
An evil, foreboding presence keeps the Holt family awake, driving them to the brink of madness. Maggie makes a friend with a spirit called Mister Shadow, who hides in the armoire inside her bedroom. He whispers to her in the dark, night after night: You’re going to die here.
When she tells her parents how frightened she is of her new imaginary friend, they do not believe her. Not at first. Not until the night visitor becomes all too real to Jess and Ewan, and their lives are put in peril. It may be too late to leave the house of their dreams.
Sager turns the haunted house horror trope into an original idea with a deft, guaranteed hand, keeping the pace tightly tuned so the reader won’t be able to stop reading until the final page is turned.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
”THE WHISPERS”
“The Whispers” by Heidi Perks is a criminally compelling narrative about deteriorating friendships and harboring deadly secrets.
Four friends gather at their favorite local pub, Old Vic, for drinks, laughter, and chitchat. Anna, Grace, Nancy, Caitlyn, and Rachel enjoy the evening, drinking, eating, and carrying on as if it is a typical day for them. They reminisce about old times, discuss their futures, and the strong bond of female companionship. But Grace knows something is wrong. The feeling is magnetic, palpable, and disconcerting. Readers glimpse an internal declamation in the narrative when they read Grace’s point of view: “Only an hour into the evening and she already knows she shouldn’t have come, but then, she was keen to spend time with Anna.”
The friendly atmosphere turns decidedly dark at the end of that evening when everybody goes their separate ways, heading home to their boyfriends, husbands, and children—all except one woman: Anna.
The following day, in the quaint coastal town of Clearwater, the rumor mill is in full swing, and the whispering begins. Anna has gone missing, vanished as if she never existed.
The startling disappearance leads to a shocking revelation that conjures a past filled with hatred, secrets, lies, and murder that transpired thirty years ago.
Tana French and Paula Hawkins fans will find “The Whispers” a must-read.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
