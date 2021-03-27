Reading Room: ‘Horrid’ mystery tale is anything but

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beginning this year, P-R book columnist Thomas Grant Bruso is introducing a five-star rating system to give an “at-a-glance” take on each book.
The ratings are as follows:
1 star = a snoozer.
2 stars = lukewarm.
3 stars = Likable.
4 stars = Excellent.
5 stars = A triumph.
“Horrid”
★ ★ ★ ★
A dark past drenched in secrets resurfaces for a mother and daughter in Katrina Leno’s haunting young adult novel, “Horrid.”
Following her father’s death, Jane and her mother Ruth pick up and move from California and drive cross-country to Ruth’s childhood home in Maine. North Manor is a dilapidated old building with plenty of secrets and peculiar goings-on. Ready to begin anew, Ruth and Jane want to get on with their lives, and move on from their troubled past. But when they arrive in Maine, back to Ruth’s old stomping grounds, not everything is as it seemed when she left it many years ago.
Strange occurrences start to transpire on the first night they return home. Jane hears footsteps and floorboards creaking throughout the spooky old house. As she investigates, she witnesses ghostly images and handprints in the second-floor windows.
And why are there roses in full bloom in the dead of winter?
Jane tells her mother what she saw and heard the next day. Ruth consoles her daughter and tells her nobody is living at North Manor but them—until Jane learns unsettling information from the locals and the kids at school that North Manor is haunted. As Jane starts putting the pieces together, the blurry past slowly returns in a terrifying revelation.
Readers will find plenty to like in “Horrid,” as Leno keeps the pages flying by in this eerie, atmospheric mystery.
“The Defense”
★ ★ ★ ★
Surprise-filled and nuanced, Steve Cavanagh’s “The Defense” is an irresistible legal thriller.
Lawyer, hustler, and criminal Eddie Flynn races against the clock to save his ten-year-old daughter. He vowed he would never step inside another courtroom again after a catastrophic case years earlier. But now, he doesn’t have a choice.
Olek Volchek, head of the Russian mob, is on trial in New York City, and he has kidnapped Eddie’s daughter. If Eddie wants to see her again, he must defend the cunning, dangerous Russian criminal.
Olek’s plans to free himself are grim and risky; he wants Eddie to smuggle a bomb into the courtroom and kill the prosecution’s star witness. Tentatively, Eddie agrees to represent Olek, but Eddie will use his strengths as a skilled con artist and hustler to alter the trial proceedings. To save his daughter and reunite his family, Eddie must pull out all the stops, risking his own life and putting those closest to him in immediate peril.
Cavanagh’s supercharged narrative ignites from page one and does not let up until the riveting conclusion. “The Defense” is a literal ticking time bomb, an unexpected debut courtroom drama of the highest order. Readers of Jim Grisham and Scott Turow will devour it.
“The Broken Girls”
★ ★ ★
A girls’ boarding school is the setting for Simone St. James’ so-so ghost story, “The Broken Girls.”
A girl was murdered at a boarding school in Vermont in 1950. Still, twenty years later, the case is revisited by a curious, dogged female journalist, Fiona Sheridan. She will stop at nothing to unearth the past, even if it means conjuring up ancient demons.
St James writes in different periods, alternating both scenes in 1950 and 2014, to moderate effectiveness. The haunting events at the all-girls boarding school, Idlewild Hall, are uneventful and tedious and do not carry the page-turning thrills and chills as the present-day procedures.
Fiona sets out to find what happened to her older sister, Deb, at the ghostly grounds of Idlewild Hall. It is with the help of her cautious cop boyfriend, Jamie, that keeps the story moving along at a fluid clip and adds tension and angst to an otherwise pedestrian narrative.
Readers will find more to like in this book from Fiona’s point of view as she travels around Vermont asking appropriate questions and meeting people who are still alive to tell their story. The biggest question Fiona ponders is why the boarding school is being renovated and reopened years later. She confronts a past riddled with muddled mysteries and people who harbor ill feelings about that disturbing time in 1950.
If you’re looking for spooks and scares, you will find more entertainment with St. James’s previous novel, “The Sun Down Motel.” “The Broken Girls” doesn’t offer much in the way of frights, but the mystery and police investigation are sure to trigger a modicum of pleasure with thriller fans.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
