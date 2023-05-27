Horror fiction should scare, disturb, and evoke emotional and mental unrest. Horror divides into two categories: psychological and supernatural.
Stalwart examples of solid psychological storytelling are Thomas Harris’ “Silence of the Lambs” and “Red Dragon,” Bran Stoker’s “Dracula,” Shirley Jackson’s “The Haunting of Hill House,” and Mary Shelly’s “Frankenstein.”
For a dash of supernatural, many readers pine for the early years of Stephen King and Dean Koontz. Other memorable authors like Richard Matheson’s “Hell House,” William Peter Blatty’s “The Exorcist,” Laura Purcell’s “The Silent Companions,” and Robert R. McCammon’s “Swan Song” and “Boy’s Life” are still famous and in demand.
As a voracious reader, I have had the great opportunity to delve into and devour the deepest, darkest, devilish reads of the occult and supernatural and otherworldly novels such as Sara Gran’s “Come Closer.” It is a hypnotic and disturbing tale of possession. In its brief, unflinching narrative, the restraint and atmosphere of the novel will grip you from page one and stay under your skin weeks after you have read it.
Karen Ellis grabs you from the beginning with her tense and haunting novel, “A Map of the Dark.” The book is more psychological than supernatural, but the realism depicted on every page will haunt your dreams for days. A search for a missing child leads FBI agent Elsa Myers and the reader through a labyrinth maze at the bleakest hour.
Dutch author, Thomas Olde Heuvelt, delivers a compulsive story of survival in his brilliantly gripping original novel, “Echo.” Another supernatural tale of strife and shock, Heuvelt offers a frightening, truly edge-of-your-seat, and clever mix of horror.
“The Poison Artist,” an early work by Jonathan Moore, is a credible and shocking chapter of true terror. The book is compared to Harris’ “Red Dragon” and delivers an unforgettable, fast-moving tale that spooks and surprises in one sitting—well-structured and terrifying as Hitchcock’s “Vertigo.” It is a Gothic chiller with a complex and seductively tense intelligence.
C.J. Tudor’s newest page-turning macabre tale of survival, “The Drift,” is truly frightening. An end-of-the-world, imminent danger of catastrophe and carnage set the stage for the three main characters in this puzzling, sensational story. If you’ve never read Tudor’s books, start here. You’re in for a deliciously bloody treat.
After reading “Please See Us” by Caitlin Mullen, I hope a new novel is in the works. The book does not fit a mold in the horror genre because it is a thriller of heartbreaking proportions. However, the actions depicted against women would portray a horror tale. Strikingly written but skin-crawlingly haunting in its delivery, Mullen writes about women disappearing on the Atlantic City strip. Women’s bodies are ceremoniously dumped like garbage in the marshland behind the Sunset Motel, west of town. Only one person knows they’re there. A reading experience you will not forget anytime soon, Mullen’s evocative, eerie, and electrifying story will keep you reading well into the night. It is a psychological thriller that explores the struggles of womanhood and how power and violence can change one’s life instantaneously.
Author of the exhilarating short collections “The Dangers of Smoking in Bed” and “Things We Lost in the Fire,” Mariana Enriquez returns with a massive tome of the supernatural. Enriquez’s propulsive, incandescent new book, “Our Share of Night,” is a powerful and unnerving portrait of the turbulent life in the 1960s Argentina military dictatorship. Part ghost story, occult and supernatural, and a family on the run from a cult leader, horror fans will relish every page of this brilliant masterwork.
I chose horror fiction this month because the genre is frequently dismissed as futile for its fantasy and unrealistic depictions of reality. Horror serves as a mirror to life’s realities.
The message is loud and clear even with slasher horrors like Stephen Graham Jones’s “My Heart is a Chainsaw” and “The Last Final Girl” or Riley Sager’s “Final Girl.” The social commentary underneath all the blood, gore, and psychological trauma is honest: real characters leading a misunderstood life. An ordinary life, albeit fictional, stares us back in the face. What happens between the pages of a book is a time worth reading. Books should evoke emotion, horror, and unease. Great characters and good writing make reading meaningful and exciting.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
