Witches, spells, and a missing girl pave the way for Vera Greentea and Yana Bogatch’s excellent dark fantasy graphic novel, “Grimoire Noir.”
Fifteen-year-old Bucky Orson lives in Blackwell, a small, strange burgh, with his mother, sister, and father, Don, the town sheriff.
One morning, the Orson family’s life is dismantled when Bucky’s little sister, Heidi, is kidnapped from her bedroom by a supernatural power and is gone without a trace.
With Don too close to the case, he is taken off of it and replaced by his shady counterpart, Deputy Ernie Hastings, who has a few tricks up his sleeve and a peculiar approach to law and order.
Bucky will not stand back and watch the ill-tempered deputy try to find his sister. Bucky takes matters into his own hands and recruits the help of his witchy friend Chamomile.
As Bucky travels around town searching for Heidi, he discovers more than he bargained for in a town smothered in darkness and dark secrets, there is more evil than good, and the coven of witches he seeks for answers brings him more danger and uncertainty.
With striking illustrations and an enchanting storyline, readers will beg for more of these fascinating characters and magical small-town.
‘YOU BROUGHT ME THE OCEAN’
An unexpected and heartwarming romance buds in Alex Sanchez’s tender young adult graphic novel, “You Brought Me the Ocean.”
Jake Hyde is afraid to swim.
Since his father drowned, Jake doesn’t go near the water. Living in New Mexico, he doesn’t have much to worry about being surrounded by a vast desert landscape.
He is also harboring a few secrets. One, he is gay but doesn’t know how to tell his best female friend, Maria, who has a big crush on him. His other secret is the brown slashes of lines covering his arms and legs. After a bizarre hiking incident, Jake comes in contact with water, and his body starts to glow beneath the surface.
Startled, it is the first time he has witnessed this strange phenomenon. When he mentions it to his mother, she tells him those are his birthmarks and he has nothing to worry about.
As Jake settles into his skin, accepting who he is, and finds a quiet connection with Kenny Liu, a guy on the swim team, he thinks he is heading in the right direction.
When the truth about his past and his father come to light, Jake is forced to decide on his future with Kenny and the superhero strength he never knew he had.
Sanchez helps shape and deliver a powerful message of acceptance in this remarkable LGBT young adult graphic novel. The illustrations are cartoonish, but the metaphorically beautiful and courageous story is encouraging and heartfelt.
‘BLUE IS THE WARMEST COLOR’
Julie Maroh’s “Blue is the Warmest Color” is a tragic but stunning story that will tug on your heartstrings.
Clementine is struggling to find her identity. She dates boys but has an eye for a blue-haired girl named Emma.
It is almost like love at first sight when Clementine notices Emma on the street. There is a hitch. Emma is arm-in-arm with another girl.
As days pass, Clementine cannot stop thinking about Emma, and the two girls eventually meet secretly, forming a friendly bond. Soon, their bond becomes something else, and each other’s companionship hypnotizes the two girls.
They fall in love and date, but when their secret is out, Emma flees, scared, knowing she has made a mistake. The girls grow apart, but when they find each other again, it is under different, sadder circumstances.
It is a gentle, lovely coming out and coming-of-age story with a big heart. Grab some tissues. You’re going to need them. I highly recommend it.
— Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
