Finding the next great book to read can be daunting.
Considering the market is flooded with many titles, it can be difficult to discover a new series or standalone in which to invest your time and hard-earned money.
Recently, I have typed “The End” on two of my upcoming mystery and thriller novels and have immersed myself headlong in my favorite pastime: reading. Taking an extended hiatus from writing until the next thrilling idea comes into focus, I have been reading voraciously and relishing every word between the pages of my summer favorites.
Pursuing books that I would have never considered in the first place (probably because shying from the familiar is an unpleasant, scary thought) enhances the reading experience.
Given my hard-nosed interest and long history of reading suspense, thriller, and horror stories, I recently began to recognize myself as a science fiction enthusiast.
Over the years, my limited curiosity in the sci-fi world of werewolves, vampires, and green-eyed aliens redirected my thoughts about the genre with TV series like the “X-files” and “The Dresden Files.”
Later, my inner bookworm nerd was captivated when publishers released TV tie-in paperback originals with said characters and storylines. Notable authors associated with the horror/sci-fi genre: Jim Butcher, known for his wizard and warlock, Harry Dresden. And numerous authors who wrote books in the popular “Supernatural” TV canon: John Passarella, Tim Waggoner, and Keith R.A. DeCandido, to name a few.
I learned that stepping away from the familiar titles that kept me satisfied and safe within the pages of a book was also beneficial when hunting for that new memorable read. Straying from the usual go-to list of books can be rewarding.
By mid-summer, after I finished the umpteenth rewrite of my latest novel, I carefully strategized what I wanted to add to my to-be-read list. My usual mystery/thriller fare or a challenging, brand-new adventure? Something out of the ordinary, in the same vein as science fiction, historical fiction, or Western?
I have yet to experiment with any of those genres in recent years. I’ve always played it safe: a hard-boiled mystery or fast-paced thriller and suspense story.
So, I cleared my busy, fuzzy thoughts of everything about writing, took long walks to deal with the physical and occupational hazards of sitting for long periods, and delved deeper into the world of books and reading from a reader’s perspective.
I have finished three new novels for my end-of-the-summer reading season that I select every year for my reading pleasure. Sharing them with other book lovers enriches the experience and satisfaction of reading.
James McBride’s “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” deserves a large audience. Everyone should read this tour-de-force human-interest story. Not only is it a locked-room mystery, but it is a heartfelt, passionate, mesmerizing tale that inhabits a compelling core told through the power of culture, geography, history, and its people. It is a great big hug concealed in ink and paper.
Bill Pronzini is known for his Nameless Detective series featuring a private investigator named Nameless. He has penned two must-read Western mysteries set in the Old West. “The Peaceful Valley Crime Wave” and “Give-A-Damn Jones” mark Pronzini as a gifted storyteller. His books are top-drawer entertainment, filled with unforgettable characters and places. It is hard to find a better crime writer still working today who manages never to disappoint.
One of my favorite science fiction books this year is called “The Rain” by debut author Joseph A. Turkot. Set in postapocalyptic America, a catastrophic climate disaster has seized the state of civilization as we know it.
Set amid a calamity of biblical proportions, seventeen-year-old Tanner and her adoptive caretaker, Russell, have been through a brutal trial as they try to navigate a world filled with “face eaters”—people addicted to a mysterious drug that makes them go mad and drives them to murder and cannibalism. A literary masterpiece compared to Josh Malerman’s “Bird Box,” I can see why this new tale of terror is every sci-fi reader’s new favorite book.
Think outside the box the next time you search your local bookshelves or favorite online retailer for that next good read. You may find great satisfaction just by trying something new.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
