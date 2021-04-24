Reading Room: ‘Elsewhere’ offers heart-pounding chase adventure

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beginning this year, P-R book columnist Thomas Grant Bruso is introducing a five-star rating system to give an “at-a-glance” take on each book.
The ratings are as follows:
1 star = a snoozer.
2 stars = lukewarm.
3 stars = Likable.
4 stars = Excellent.
5 stars = A triumph.
“Elsewhere” ★ ★ ★ ★
Dean Koontz takes his readers into the stratosphere in the clever, entertaining technothriller, “Elsewhere.”
This story takes the book’s two main protagonists, Jeffy Coltrane and his daughter, Amity, into different realms when a shadowy figure dressed in black arrives at their home interested in a mysterious package that has been left in Jeffy’s possession by his friend, Ed Spooky.
Spooky warns Jeffy that he should not open the box, and hide it at all costs, no matter what happens, calling the dangerous device “the key to everything.” Spooky’s cryptic message leaves Jeffy and his daughter asking a lot of questions after the man vanishes.
Koontz draws on his mastery of suspense and vivid storytelling to drive his character’s actions, which lead Jeffy and Amity into a whirlwind of danger and adventure.
The rest of the novel is as nonstop and nail-biting as Koontz’s harrowing novel, “Intensity.” When a fleet of ominous-looking men arrive at Jeffy and Amity’s neighborhood, searching everybody’s home for the gadget, all hell breaks loose.
Jeffy opens the box and activates the device, sending Jeffy, Amity, and her white pet mouse, Snowball, to parallel planes. As they jump through time, escaping monsters and fighting evil men, their journey becomes personal when Jeffy meets his wife, Michelle, who left him and Amity seven years ago.
Koontz has proven to keep his readers engaged for many decades. Wordy at times but captivating in its fast-paced delivery, “Elsewhere” is a white-knuckle ride from start to finish.
“On Harrow Hill” ★ ★ ★ ★★
John Verdon’s engrossing 7th Dave Gurney thriller, “On Harrow Hill,” is a gritty, eerie police procedural.
Retired NYPD detective Dave Gurney is called in to investigate a death by a colleague who suggests that the killing is suspicious and that some supernatural forces may be at play.
Angus Russell, the town’s wealthiest and most prominent citizen, is discovered dead in his mansion on Harrow Hill.
Gurney accepts the invitation to poke around and asks questions, but he states early on that the rat race of solving crime is behind him, even though at the opening chapter, Gurney is lecturing at a police training academy about police procedural and eyewitness statements. Still immersed in the world of police work, Gurney can’t help but entertain that niggling voice in the back of his head.
Harrow Hill is teeming with something dangerous as Gurney travels to the small town of Larchfield to examine the gruesome death of one of its own. Gurney is met with hostility and unthinkable circumstances. What looks like a random act of burglary turns into the most bizarre and macabre crime Gurney has ever seen.
When the preliminary analysis of DNA is gathered, Gurney and the local law officials are shocked to discover that conspiracy theorists and religious fundamentalists proclaim that Russell’s death is linked to a zombie apocalypse.
Verdon is an excellent storyteller, spinning an intelligent narrative that is both believable and page-turning. With an eye for detail, “On Harrow Hill” is a well-crafted thriller.
“By Way of Sorrow” ★ ★ ★ ★
Robyn Gigl’s sensational debut, “By Way of Sorrow,” is a propelling and provocative read. Gigl writes with enthusiasm as her New Jersey criminal defense attorney, Erin McCabe, struggles to represent Sharise Barnes, a 19-year-old transgender prostitute. She flees a sleazy motel late one night, leaving behind the dead body of William Townsend Jr., son of a prominent senator, fatally stabbed to death.
Was it murder or self-defense?
Erin decides to defend Sharise in the case of the year that could make or break Erin’s career. The stakes are high for Erin as she navigates the dangerous pitfalls of the judicial system. The evidence against Sharise mounts, and the possibility of a death sentence hangs over the proceedings.
Erin’s defense is not the only thing at stake. Her life is in danger when death threats are made against both her partner, Duane Swisher, and herself. The real present danger hits too close to home when a stranger shows up at Erin’s apartment with a gun.
Gigl weaves in a personal angle involving Erin’s family dynamics. Erin’s transitioning becomes a hot topic with both of her parents, primarily her father. At times, the family relationships trump the murder case. Without a lot of courtroom scenes, the novel becomes more about the characters than the case.
“By Way of Sorrow” is an eye-opening thriller told from multiple points of view—two thumbs up for Gigl.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
