EDITOR’S NOTE: Beginning this year, P-R book columnist Thomas Grant Bruso is introducing a five-star rating system to give an “at-a-glance” take on each book.
The ratings are as follows:
1 star = a snoozer.
2 stars = lukewarm.
3 stars = Likable.
4 stars = Excellent.
5 stars = A triumph.
★ ★ ★ ★
“Shot in the Dark”
Dating apps are all the rage in Cleo Coyle’s eventful 17th Coffeehouse Mystery, “Shot in the Dark.”
Clare Cosi, manager of Village Blend in the West Village, attempts to finalize a date for her marriage to NYPD detective lieutenant Mike Quinn, but multiple murders—and her near-death encounter—derail her chances of love ever after.
Clare teams up with her ex-husband, Matt Allegro, who helps her go undercover while using a new dating app to catch a killer. Clare agrees that her involvement in the case could jeopardize her future with Mike. Still, after a fatal shooting in her coffeehouse kills an innocent bystander, Clare can’t stand back and watch as more bodies—all female—start emerging around Greenwich Village.
As Clare begins swiping through a list of suspects on the popular dating app, she finds herself in danger when she becomes the mark for a hardnosed killer who ceaselessly watches her every move.
Coyle’s thorough research into dating apps and popular coffee blends keep this engaging series from getting stale. However, heavy detail on the large cast of characters’ personal lives and relationships meanders and mars parts of the story. Nonetheless, “Shot in the Dark” is satisfying and lively.
★ ★ ★ ★
“Shining City”
Tom Rosenstiel’s adrenaline-fueled political thriller, “Shining City,” digs into the trenches of the political landscape’s dirty deeds.
“Never make an ally into an enemy,” says a character, summing up the entirety of the novel.
The sudden and tragic death of Justice Julius Hoffman, a sitting justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, heightens the suspense of the novel’s well-paced narrative.
The main protagonist, Peter Rena, a “fixer,” (someone hired to make problems disappear), is called to the White House to meet with President James Barlow Nash.
Greeted by the White House Chief of Staff, Spencer Carr, Rena is taken to the Oval Office to discuss the president’s vetting process for the next nominee for the Supreme Court. Rena, already suspicious of this unexpected meeting, inquires why his partner, Randi Brooks, who, unlike him, is a registered Democrat, hasn’t been summoned instead.
As Rena races against the clock and the ticking-bomb tensions of politics in a city overwhelmed with secrets, lies, and deceit, he must protect his and his partner’s life as he circumnavigates the treacherous world of Washington’s unhealthy obsession for power.
With a profound understanding of politics and media, Rosenstiel delivers an authentically addictive and propulsive narrative steeped in critical issues facing our world today.
★ ★ ★ ★
“Framed”
S.L. McInnis’ fiendishly compulsive debut thriller, “Framed,” is a suspenseful story of revenge.
Cassie and Beth have been close friends since college. Cassie was always a wild party animal, drinking and carrying on. Beth was the laid-back, quiet type, mindful and caring, always with a nose in a book, a devout workaholic, and aware of her school studies. She also had a penchant for music, which is the driving force behind this well-written story.
Many years after college, Cassie and Beth had gone their separate ways, settling down, getting married.
Beth is now a music teacher, married to an ambitious businessman, and hoping to start a family. What looks like the unflawed life is anything but picture-postcard perfect.
When a double homicide shakes the foundation of Beth’s cloistered world, all things start to unravel. Cassie, whom Beth hasn’t seen or heard from in decades, suddenly appears out of the blue, hoping to meet and get acquainted with Beth’s new life after all these years.
Amid the turmoil surrounding the homicide, Beth learns that Cassie may be running from something or someone from her troubled past. As the investigation slowly unspools, Beth realizes that Cassie is not the person she knew in college.
“Framed” is a compelling story about friendship and family and the secrets that bind us to our past. Part thriller, part police procedural, readers will find it difficult to stop reading as the fast-paced narrative flies by at a breakneck pace.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.