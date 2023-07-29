Brandon Taylor again proves why he is one of the top writers in the publishing industry with his latest tour de force, “The Late Americans.”
A tight-knit circle of friends and lovers confront and reflect on personal and private experiences in a world of brutality and beauty in Iowa City.
We follow the complicated, tormented, and often frustrated lives of Seamus, Ivan, Fatina, and Noah, as they navigate and interact with other flawed artists, brainy mathematicians, scuzzy landlords with serial killer instincts, and café and meatpacking workers with their own dubious and broken lives.
Taylor delves into the adversities of social topics like homosexuality and religion and raises valuable conversations about what it means to be respected in a challenging, complicated world. He questions the significance between friendships and romantic relationships and how far one will go to succeed in their chosen profession while trying to find themselves and prepare for the many pitfalls that life has to offer.
Taylor connects his readers to fully fleshed-out and relatable characters, adding poetic, poignant prose that creates a believable and gratifying reading experience. This is Taylor’s richest, most ambitious work of fiction yet. His perception of contemporary life is unmatchable.
“Desert Deadline”
Michael Craft’s (“Desert Getaway”) new Dante & Jazz mystery, “Desert Deadline,” follows a cast of colorful characters in this witty, zany, and entertaining second outing.
Bestselling romance author Maude Movay is facing a deadline for a new book. But the stakes are high: if she wants to reap the rewards of the multimillion-dollar contract, she must deliver the manuscript on time. With the help of Dante O’Donnell and his crime-solving partner, Jazz Friendly, Maude finds solace as a recluse while pounding out a voracious word count to meet her contractual agreements.
But things do not go as planned when a monkey’s wrench is tossed into the mix and Maude’s publicist, Lanford Endicott, is found dead, slumped in a chair at Maude’s writing desk.
The book is most compelling in Craft’s meticulous handling of the investigation. The clever twists that arrive will shock and surprise readers. The story is also chockful of crazy and charming characters, everybody a suspect with ample reason for Endicott’s murder. Side stories include drag shows and the beautiful landscape of Palms Springs.
“Desert Deadline” is a romping good mystery—a perfect summer read. Readers should prepare themselves for many laugh-out-loud moments. You cannot turn the pages fast enough in this amusing, well-crafted whodunit.
“Burn the Negative”
“Burn the Negative” is Josh Winning’s taut, scary, and entertaining debut horror novel about a cursed Hollywood movie set and a reporter who chases a past haunted with ghosts, dead bodies, murder, and a script that won’t stay buried.
The novel evokes the legends of horror flicks such as Scream, Nightmare on Elm Street, and Friday the 13th. All of it results from a character named The Needle Man, a horror slasher/villain created for a 1990s horror flick, “The Guesthouse.” This brings journalist Laura Warren to Los Angeles to write a story about a new remake horror streaming series called “It Feeds.”
Laura’s memories of playing the little girl in the original movie with a frightening gift of warning the cast and crew of The Needle Man awakens a disturbing new nightmare for her when she arrives in California. Driving into the city, she witnesses a man jumping from a bridge, but it is just the beginning of strange and violent incidences that transpire during her visit.
Something strange is happening in the new production of “It Feeds”, a supernatural entity stalking actors and killing them in the same fashion as the actors who died years ago on the same set. Is The Needle Man back to finish what he started and kill anybody in his path to get to Laura, as he leaves a trail of bloodshed and bodies for the police to investigate?
For Laura, it is personal, still running from the curse after all these years. She assembles a group of friends and family members to help her stop the curse before more people die. But can she trust the unreliable psychic she befriends on set and a sister who seems to have her own priorities for a career in Hollywood? Laura locates her ex-boyfriend for help in ending this nightmare. But with her haunted, troubled life, Laura might have bitten off more than she can chew when skeletons from her past return and muddy the waters.
Winning includes all the ingredients for a horror novel to keep readers transfixed. This work is a sensational and compelling read from start to finish, a true horror novel in the realm of 1990s horror movies.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.